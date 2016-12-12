February 2017 Cover Poll

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends Thursday, December 15, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

Which of the following would you like most under your tree? 1967 Corvette L88

2017 AWD Hellcat

Plymouth Hemi SuperBird Pick your favorite here: Fiberglass Ferrari 308

First-generation Porsche 911S

Mercedes 280SL Pick your favorite here: Bugatti Chiron

Pagani Huayra

Porsche 918 Vote for your favorite cover:

1997 Audi A4 Quattro Super Touring



2004 Porsche Carrera GT



1956 Austin-Healey 100-4 BN2 roadster

