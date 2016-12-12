February 2017 Cover Poll

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends Thursday, December 15, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
December 12, 2016
11 comments
I no longer own any Healeys but the BN2 is arguably the best of the litter.
The Super Bird doesn’t fit under the tree. Or in my garage.
Nice to see the Healey holding it’s own in good company
Owned a 67 MKIII 3000 for 20 years, great car! Wish I still had it..
So many porsches are giving me a stomach ache.
Pierre, A good kind of sickness.
I have not found that the Platinum service is enough value.
It’s difficult to use and the auction results need some interpolation to be really useful.
I felt the cover with the Audi was the most artistic.
I am so glad to see the SCM Staff consider the Big Austin Healey for the Cover. As an owner of 2 big Healey’s a 1005 BN2 and a 3000 Mark I was elated to see this. I have always been a Big Healey Fan and I remember the Author Chris Harvey calling the Big Healey a Big Beautiful Bastard which it is it’s a car that is ball to drive and to look at. Further I remember seeing the 1950’s TV show the Invisible Man who drove a 100-4 at around the same time a family member had owned one. I love seeing them in movies and on TV like the Movies Odds Against Tommorow that is featured for a driving down Manhattan in the 1950’s is fantastic. Seeing the Big Healey in the movie Robbery is another milestone and as recent in Tim Allen’s show Tool Time where his wife bought and owned a Big Healey (It was a BJ8 Mark III). I would love to see a 100-6 a Mark I 3000, and a the Austin Healey 3000 BJ8 as future articles? Also maybe a story on the Rolls Healey as well. The other cover consideration were OK but to see a Big Healey on the cover would be sweet and driving one is as good as sex.
Nice to see a car Millenials will connect with …. Speedvision and British Touring Cars
Keep up the good work!
One is a race car. The other is an out of reach super car. Only the Austin Healey 100 is meaningful in the typical SCM reader’s experience of collectible automobiles. Half a century has passed since the AH 100 was in production and we still remark how beautiful it is. Will we say the same about the Audi and Porsche in 50 years?