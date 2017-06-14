Mecum’s Portland Auction brings Muscle and 4-Wheel Drive Temptation

Written by Chad Tyson

Mecum Auctions is returning to the City of Roses for the second year in a row — and they’re bringing some special Shelby and muscle cars.

This year’s auction is on June 16-17 at the Portland Expo Center, just a short drive from SCM World Headquarters.

Last year Mecum sold 297 of 478 cars (62%), totaling $9,316,726.

A 1965 Shelby GT350 sold for $335,500 for the high sale. Mecum will no doubt look to improve those numbers this time around.

Helping that effort is another 1965 GT350 (SFM5S411) hitting the block this year. Additional highlight consignments include a 1970 Chevelle LS6 hard top (Lot S130), a 1968 Yenko Camaro (Lot S125) and a three-time NCRS Top Flight award-winning, fuel-injected ’65 Corvette (Lot F160).

I won’t raise a paddle for any of those lots, as my eyes are focused on utility over shine or speed these days. I will keep tables on a 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer (Lot F134) and a diesel-powered 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ-41 (Lot F185).

I’m covering this auction for SCM and ACC, so look for my report in future publications. If you see me stooping over a car, red Nikon in hand, stop by and say hello.

View the cars here.

Chad Tyson

Chad opted for a more formal education on automotive technology at WyoTech, in Laramie, WY, after tearing into his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro at age 17. A few years later, he wound up at a Ford dealership for a while, specializing in repairing PowerStroke turbo diesels, and enjoying rekeying Focus ignition lock cylinders. Although his early preference was late-’60s GM muscle, he isn’t afraid of oddball and unique engineering. He has a fondness for dreamily searching for cars on eBay Motors and tromping around junkyards. He is a valuable part of getting auction information into the magazine.

Posted in Chad Tyson

0 comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *