Mecum’s Portland Auction brings Muscle and 4-Wheel Drive Temptation

Mecum Auctions is returning to the City of Roses for the second year in a row — and they’re bringing some special Shelby and muscle cars.

This year’s auction is on June 16-17 at the Portland Expo Center, just a short drive from SCM World Headquarters.

Last year Mecum sold 297 of 478 cars (62%), totaling $9,316,726.

A 1965 Shelby GT350 sold for $335,500 for the high sale. Mecum will no doubt look to improve those numbers this time around.

Helping that effort is another 1965 GT350 (SFM5S411) hitting the block this year. Additional highlight consignments include a 1970 Chevelle LS6 hard top (Lot S130), a 1968 Yenko Camaro (Lot S125) and a three-time NCRS Top Flight award-winning, fuel-injected ’65 Corvette (Lot F160).

I won’t raise a paddle for any of those lots, as my eyes are focused on utility over shine or speed these days. I will keep tables on a 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer (Lot F134) and a diesel-powered 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ-41 (Lot F185).

I’m covering this auction for SCM and ACC, so look for my report in future publications. If you see me stooping over a car, red Nikon in hand, stop by and say hello.

View the cars here.