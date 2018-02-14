April 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends February 15, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
24 comments
Any new, What’s My Car Worth, being produced?
What is the red car?
I have to go with the 275 GTB because it’s a 275 GTB!
Skip the Tesla hype- I expect that they will be out of the car production business within 3 years.
Mixing it up, I’ll choose the 550A despite my proclivity for choosing F cars.
How can any company go out of business when they’re constantly getting an infusion of tax dollars to keep them alive? Tesla isn’t free market. It’s crony capitalism.
OK, I’m partial to shots of valuable old Porsches. However, the Ferrari and Tesla photos also look awkward (not sure why).
Ils ne connaissent pas la GTB………serait-ce que la normale !
parce qu’ils ne connaissent pas la GTB, serait-ce que la normale !
The selection cover for the April 2018 is a hard one as the Porsche 550 Spyder and the Short Nose Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale. I selected the Ferrari 275 GTB Short Nose as the history and the car ownership must be very interesting. The story the Porsche must be interesting as well. The Short Nose Ferrari 275 GTB is not as graceful as the Long Nose 275 GTB. The other cover of the Tesla is not interesting. I can’t see the justification of someone spending the money on any electric car. It will be interesting to see what the long term costs are and at what point would the values decline because no one in their right mind is going to pay the very high price for the batteries. It seems this fad will disappear. The values will go down as well.
KM, any thoughts on new guilia ti lusso? Yeah I know lotsa new fangled tech, but for a daily driver???
It has to be the Tesla this month. It’s the first electric car out in the solar system (with the exception of the moon buggy). Got to love the “Don’t Panic”
Now and then we see a comment about a 15-25 year old RR or Bentley being such a fun way to get down the road for $15K or so. Could we please have more coverage of 5-15 year old Bentleys- they are selling at the same auctions.
I had 550-047 and had someone talk me out of it for $1600.00 My biggest mistake.
Oh NO!!! Where is the good taste of Robert Osborne when you need him?! The 275 MUST win! I need it to be a poster.
I had to vote for the Tesla, partially due to its timeliness being in orbit and all, and partially because its pretty interesting and quick to drive.
Tesla will not survive in spite of it’s success at “rent seeking”/government subsidies (all three of the “genius’ businesses burn cash and rely on government subsidies. At some point the capital markets may choose to stop funding the negative cash flow or charge more and that would be the end. And if there is fraudulent accounting by the “genius” he might be the first one on one of his rocket trips to Mars. Elon Mars?
I’ll take a photo of a marque with proven history and heritage anytime. A Camry photo would be preferable to a Tesla.
Why do we vote on our cover choices when the winners so rarely end up on the cover?
I enjoy every month…thanks for carrying some more articles for the small and lower priced collectors (1991 E30 M3 and 1993 500E). Stan
excellent magazine
Porsche is more engaging and arresting shot. Ferrari is one of the best but the shot isn’t a good example.
I cannot overstate the pure joy I have when I receive my copy in the mail.
I’m not a Tesla fan, but the shot made me stop and say, “What is that?” That defines a good cover!
Tesla is leading the way to the future.