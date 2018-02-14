April 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Written by Sports Car Market

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends February 15, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

Are you a subscriber to SCM?
Have you purchased a copy of SCM on the newsstand during the past 12 months?
Vote for your favorite cover:

  • 1) 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder

  • 2) 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale

    2. How can any company go out of business when they’re constantly getting an infusion of tax dollars to keep them alive? Tesla isn’t free market. It’s crony capitalism.

  5. OK, I’m partial to shots of valuable old Porsches. However, the Ferrari and Tesla photos also look awkward (not sure why).

  8. The selection cover for the April 2018 is a hard one as the Porsche 550 Spyder and the Short Nose Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale. I selected the Ferrari 275 GTB Short Nose as the history and the car ownership must be very interesting. The story the Porsche must be interesting as well. The Short Nose Ferrari 275 GTB is not as graceful as the Long Nose 275 GTB. The other cover of the Tesla is not interesting. I can’t see the justification of someone spending the money on any electric car. It will be interesting to see what the long term costs are and at what point would the values decline because no one in their right mind is going to pay the very high price for the batteries. It seems this fad will disappear. The values will go down as well.

  10. It has to be the Tesla this month. It’s the first electric car out in the solar system (with the exception of the moon buggy). Got to love the “Don’t Panic”

  11. Now and then we see a comment about a 15-25 year old RR or Bentley being such a fun way to get down the road for $15K or so. Could we please have more coverage of 5-15 year old Bentleys- they are selling at the same auctions.

  14. I had to vote for the Tesla, partially due to its timeliness being in orbit and all, and partially because its pretty interesting and quick to drive.

  15. Tesla will not survive in spite of it’s success at “rent seeking”/government subsidies (all three of the “genius’ businesses burn cash and rely on government subsidies. At some point the capital markets may choose to stop funding the negative cash flow or charge more and that would be the end. And if there is fraudulent accounting by the “genius” he might be the first one on one of his rocket trips to Mars. Elon Mars?
    I’ll take a photo of a marque with proven history and heritage anytime. A Camry photo would be preferable to a Tesla.

  17. I enjoy every month…thanks for carrying some more articles for the small and lower priced collectors (1991 E30 M3 and 1993 500E). Stan

