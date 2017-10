Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends October 10, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

How many formal concours to you go to a year? 1) None

2) 1

3) 2-5

4) More than 5 How many cars and coffees do you go to a year? 1) None

2) 1

3) 2-5

4) More than 5 How many car club meetings do you go to a year? 1) None

2) 1

3) 2-5

4) More than 5 How many rallies and tours do you go on a year (including one-day events)? 1) None

2) 1

3) 2-5

4) More than 5 Are you a subscriber to SCM? 1) Yes

2) No Have you purchased a copy of SCM on the newsstand during the past 12 months? 1) Yes

2) No Vote for your favorite cover:

1) 1933 Duesenberg Model SJ “Sweep Panel” Phaeton by LaGrande



2) 1955 Bentley R-type Continental fastback



3) 2016 Ferrari 488 GTE

