February 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Written by Sports Car Market

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends December 13, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

If you asked Santa to bring you one Ford GT this year, what would it be?
If you could go to just one race next year, which would it be?
What is your "choke point" where a car becomes so expensive to buy that it isn't fun anymore?
Are you a subscriber to SCM?
Have you purchased a copy of SCM on the newsstand during the past 12 months?
Vote for your favorite cover:

  • 1) 1968 Porsche 912

  • 2) 1914 Peugeot L45 Grand Prix Two Seater

  • 3) 1958 Ferrari 250 GT cabriolet Series 1

15 comments

    1. Nice of you to think that way, Steve, but some of us have a face and voice that’s best suited for being in print.
      B.Mitchell Carlson

  3. The most beautiful roadster ever is the Ferrari 250 swb Scaglietti so The longer version is right up there. Shot is not the best but i will defere to the long one. I own a 993, speedster, and BMW e9 but the swb will always be my fav. I even got a signed letter from Richie ginther along with a Ferrari brochure when I was a kid. Aloha

  5. Got to be the Peugeot. That is one of the least known most historically and mechanically significant cars to change hands in many years. Hopefully the sale of the Bothwell collection will have its own feature.

  8. Hey!! The cover shot??? It’s a no-brainer! ANY Ferrari is an improvement over “lesser” vehicles. Uhhh, does it sound like I’m a touch biased?? Well tough cookies! It took me 30 yrs. and I couldn’t afford anything new, so I bit down & purchased a (well)-used Mondial.

  10. I Love SCM an excellent magazine that I always look forward to reading. There are two great covers of the Porsche 912 and the Ferrari 250 GT on a winding road is beautiful and selecting a cover between the Porsche and Ferrari in its natural elements prompted me to select cover #3. I am fascinated by the Porsche 912 but a 911S would be my choice but the 912 is under-rated and I am curious about the back story. Cover 2 is interesting but I wonder how much interest is there in a Prewar Racers especially from this marque?

  11. I have been a Porsche guy all my adult life! But the lines of the early Ferrari’s are always very appealing! Santa: bring me an experienced Porsche water cooled technician that wants to live in the Dallas area. al zim, Zim’s Autotechnik

