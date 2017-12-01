February 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends December 13, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

If you asked Santa to bring you one Ford GT this year, what would it be? 1) Second-gen retro Ford GT (current)

2) First-gen retro Ford GT

3) Original Ford GT40 If you could go to just one race next year, which would it be? 1) Indy 500

2) Le Mans

3) Monaco Grand Prix

4) Monterey Historics What is your "choke point" where a car becomes so expensive to buy that it isn't fun anymore? 1) $25,000

2) $50,000

3) $100,000

4) $250,000

5) $1m and up

6) When I see something I like why would I think about money? Are you a subscriber to SCM? 1) Yes

2) No Have you purchased a copy of SCM on the newsstand during the past 12 months? 1) Yes

2) No Vote for your favorite cover:

1) 1968 Porsche 912



2) 1914 Peugeot L45 Grand Prix Two Seater



