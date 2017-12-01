February 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends December 13, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
I think you guys should come up with a tv show based on the Sports Car Market Magazine! ! !
Nice of you to think that way, Steve, but some of us have a face and voice that’s best suited for being in print.
B.Mitchell Carlson
Waaaay cool, nice to see a really sexy looking departure from the old design
The most beautiful roadster ever is the Ferrari 250 swb Scaglietti so The longer version is right up there. Shot is not the best but i will defere to the long one. I own a 993, speedster, and BMW e9 but the swb will always be my fav. I even got a signed letter from Richie ginther along with a Ferrari brochure when I was a kid. Aloha
You guys have beaten the “not the whole car” cover photo trick to death.
Got to be the Peugeot. That is one of the least known most historically and mechanically significant cars to change hands in many years. Hopefully the sale of the Bothwell collection will have its own feature.
A 250 GT cab at speed? Why yes!
3 good choices 🤗
Hey!! The cover shot??? It’s a no-brainer! ANY Ferrari is an improvement over “lesser” vehicles. Uhhh, does it sound like I’m a touch biased?? Well tough cookies! It took me 30 yrs. and I couldn’t afford anything new, so I bit down & purchased a (well)-used Mondial.
When was the last time you saw a 1914 Peugeot L45Grand Prix 2 Seater car?
I Love SCM an excellent magazine that I always look forward to reading. There are two great covers of the Porsche 912 and the Ferrari 250 GT on a winding road is beautiful and selecting a cover between the Porsche and Ferrari in its natural elements prompted me to select cover #3. I am fascinated by the Porsche 912 but a 911S would be my choice but the 912 is under-rated and I am curious about the back story. Cover 2 is interesting but I wonder how much interest is there in a Prewar Racers especially from this marque?
I have been a Porsche guy all my adult life! But the lines of the early Ferrari’s are always very appealing! Santa: bring me an experienced Porsche water cooled technician that wants to live in the Dallas area. al zim, Zim’s Autotechnik
surely you can come up with better cover photos than these!
Agreed