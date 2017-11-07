January 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

In honor of SCM’s 30th anniversary, and in a nod to our visual history, artist Nicolas Hunziker (www.nicolashunziker.com, www.shophunziker.com) has created three wonderful art covers for the January issue, depicting an Alfa Romeo TZ-1, a Ferrari 250 GTO and a McLaren F1. SCM’s last art cover was in September 2003. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends October 10, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
The Tubolare Zagato’s classic beauty aside. It’s only fitting since your roots are the Alfa Romeo Market Letter. It’s a no-brainer!
Given SCM’s origins, picking the Alfa was an easy choice to make. It’s a great image, too.
The cover design for January 2018 is really interesting and different from the Image from a camera. I selected cover #2 as the Ferrari 250 GTO is the most incredible car and it’s still beautiful. The cover seems to depict the 250 GTO that was campaigned by the private team in England. My second choice is the Alfa TZ 1 which is beautiful and a great design but the era that the GTO ran is undeniable. The third one is Ok nothing special. I would love to see SCM do an article on the Ferrari 250 GTO that was made by Mr Favre as his creations were so close to the original that it forced Enzo to take legal action. I remember seeing Mr. Favre’s GTO at the New York Auto Show in the middle 1970’s and seeing his work up close and speaking with him was a event I had never forgotten. I would like to see a profile on the Big Healey and if the auction commentator can state if the Jaguars are Manual, Manual with Overdrive or Automatic. I love SCM an excellent publication.
Love the magazine, my granddaughter was thrilled to be in the November issue, kids and cars. My oldest granddaughter gets her learners permit next month, can’t wait to learn how to drive our TD.
The Geen jumped out at me and the angle of the GTO is perfect
Actually, I didn’t like any of them. I really don’t like the trendy (and overused) “reduced color count” effect, nor how only parts of the car are shown.
Good comment. I knew there was something I did not like about them.
The TZ1 (Zagato) and the 250 GTO (Scaglietti) are close cousins; almost brothers, considering than Enzo Ferrari raced for Alfa Romeo until the late 30’s so, for me, any of the two Italians represent the same family ties.
I just read it online.
Love the lines of the Alfa Romeo and the colours
Great angle for the alpha.