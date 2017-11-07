January 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

In honor of SCM’s 30th anniversary, and in a nod to our visual history, artist Nicolas Hunziker (www.nicolashunziker.com, www.shophunziker.com) has created three wonderful art covers for the January issue, depicting an Alfa Romeo TZ-1, a Ferrari 250 GTO and a McLaren F1. SCM’s last art cover was in September 2003. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends October 10, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

How long have you subscribed to SCM 1) 20 years or more

2) 10 years or more

3) 5 years or more

4) I'm a newbie, one-to-four years (For subscribers) How many friends do you share your copy with? 1) More than 5

2) 3-4

3) 1-3

4) I don't share, I'm a hoarder (For subscribers) How many back issues of SCM do you have? 1) Over 100

2) Over 50

3) Over 10

4) I just read my current issue and pass it on. Vote for your favorite cover:

1) Alfa Romeo TZ-1



2) Ferrari 250 GTO



3) McLaren F1 Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

