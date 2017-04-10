June 2017 Cover Poll

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends Thursday, April 13, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

Which is your favorite type of car event to attend? Concours

Cars and Coffee

Cruise-in

Collector car auction

Tour

Just kick tires with my buddies How important is it to you to drive your collector car? Very important

Enjoy it but not critical

Mine are more for show than for go

My garage is a museum, admiring the machine as it sits there it what makes me happy How much do you count on auction catalog descriptions when you are considering a car They tell me everything I need to know

A good start but I want to contact the auction house to learn more

They are mostly fluff and I have to do my own homework

I need to do research and I have to personally inspect and drive the car Vote for your favorite cover:

1995 Ferrari F50



1961 Jaguar E-type Series I

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

