June 2017 Cover Poll

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends Thursday, April 13, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
XKE is the car of the centaury (20th Centaury) and is the quintessential British sports car!
As a mag publisher, you are looking for people to “grock” and pick up a magazine in two seconds. The Jag wins hands down technically and sexually speaking! And then of course its Austin Powers shaggin wagon! Enjoy
xke is awesome.. one of the top ten designs …ever
xke is one of the most beautiful designs …..ever. hands down..
I bought my 66 E-type as a used car, best $950 I ever spent, and happy I kept it all these years. Even if it was an M, I wouldn’t compare my BMW to it. If speed were beauty the F50 would win.
No contest….of course the E-type!!! Almost always in the top 5 or 10 of the most beautiful cars ever made not to mention what a game changer it was in 1961 able to achieve close to 150 mph, 4 wheel disc brakes, independent rear suspension and had more charisma than a Ferrari. I use to open my door to the garage just to look at it and smile.
love the e-type , had oe, but prefer coupe for looks ergo chose F-50 for performance AND looks!
I’ve been an E-Type owner for over 45 years. I saw my first one in a magazine when I was 10. Couldn’t believe they were going to put it in production. It has lived up to my highest expectations.
You can’t go wrong with an E-type!
The magazine’s appeal is predicated primarily on cars like the E-Type and similarly outstanding classic vehicles.