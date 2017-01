Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends Thursday, January 12, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

Should SCM feature more cars over $1m? No

Yes Should SCM feature more cars under $10,000? No

Yes Should SCM feature more '80s cars that might are becoming collectible? No

Yes Vote for your favorite cover:

1987 Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo Evoluzione IMSA “Ufficiale”



1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta “Plexi”



1968 Maserati Mistral 4000 Spyder by Frua

