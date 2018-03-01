May 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends March 6, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

When we profile cars, which era are you most interested in? 1) Cars from before 1950

2) Cars from the '50s and '60s

3) Cars from the '70s and '80s

4) Cars from the '90s and 2000's

5) Cars from the last ten years Given a choice, which car would be your favorite to read a profile of? 1) Duesenberg SJ

2) Alfa Romeo Lightweight Sprint

3) Ferrari SWB

4) GT350 Mustang

5) Ferrari Enzo

6) Bugatti Chiron If you were picking a car for a 1,000-mile tour, which would it be? 1) Ferrari 328 GTS

2) Alfa Romeo GTV-6

3) MGB-GT (with overdrive)

4) Ferrari Lusso

5) Land Rover 88 Series IIa (with overdrive) Are you a subscriber to SCM? 1) Yes

2) No Have you purchased a copy of SCM on the newsstand during the past 12 months? 1) Yes

2) No Vote for your favorite cover:

1) 1995 Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Sports Estate



2) 1951 Porsche 356 Pre-A 1300



