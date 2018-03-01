May 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends March 6, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
The Mercedes SW is such a foreigner to the sports car planet, that I would open the magazine to read why it deserves space in its pages.
I own some original Bugatti blueprints and am looking to sell them. Can you advise the best way to proceed?
I voted for the Mercedes just for the sake of variety. In this case, for me surprise = interest.
My favorite of the 3? NOTA; all are very boring photos; car ad style. You can do better, and have, in the past. ???? BTW my favorite car on a 1000 mile tour (if I’m paying for it) would be a Prius. I already have a Ferrari 328 GTS so I know what it’s like.
I picked the Ferrari since I have never driven one. However, for fun the Porsche came in a very close second 🙂
I had a 64′ Lusso. It would be an amazing car to drive 1000 miles in.
Me too. #5353. It has only changed hands twice since I sold it in 1981. It was at a show in Monterey last year and appears unchanged since I parted with it.
356!
I voted for the Mercedes 124 wagon because I own one. Timeless design with endless sporting upgrades available. Love it!
Art Director needs to get creative. These are all so BORING.
And repetitive.
I had a 1964 Lusso. It would definitely not be a choice for a 1,000 mile rally. Antiquated suspension, brakes and engine in a beautiful body.
What about the sound of the wonderful V 12 engine ?
The Benz Wagon is a unique surprise. It wasn’t available in the US. Wagons makes much more sense than the boring box characterless, overweight, high roll center, inefficient SUV for most applications
Ferrari Fxx; what a car.
Ce classement du vote me ravit ! Quoique cette Porsche ne tient pas du tout la route, surtout contre une Lancia Aurelia B20…..
Il y a encore beaucoup de gens de bon gout et c’est bien !
Bravo !
Wagons/Shooting Brakes/Tourings are the forgotten red-headed stepchildren of the world. Put the M-B on the cover.
your covers are always interesting, keep up the good work.
OK, I’m an avid 356 owner, but that photo seems uninspired, and the red Ferrari shot seems especially good.
I owned 550-047. It placed at LeMans in 1955. Not too much tothe story, I paid $1500. for the car. And sold it for $1600. Who knew.
The proposed cover with the 356A almost matches the original Road & Track cover when testing the Porsche when it was new.
I picked the Ferrari over the “Ugly Porsche or Boring German station wagon market” magazine covers.
I love Mercedes…especially something as unusual as the E36 Sports Estate
I selected cover #3 the Ferrari FXX. This has to be the most radical Ferrari produced next to the Ferrari Enzo. The story should be very interesting. The Porsche 356 is interesting but the Ferrari had looks that are DDG. The Mercedes Station Wagon is interesting but if it had the V8 engine it would be incredible. It seems the station wagons from Germany haven’t done to well like the BMW 540 and Mercedes Wagons. Can they considered investment grade?
The S124 w/ a V8 was never made at the Factory. AMG North America did 2, one DOHC one SOHC w/ the period correct engine.
Japan did a Number of conversions with late (M119) engines but where and what shop did the work is not typically Known making them something of a glorious bastard..;-)
The Lusso would be great but in second place I choose the GTV6. Ferrari 328s are a dime a dozen.
i have a wide appetite for cars. but 1950s and newer. i voted for the 356 because it is just such an iconic shape. porsche has lasted the test of time. T
Great book, keep it up!
Live pre merger AMGs
so much has been written on all of the choices…..
S124’s are So underappreciated state side. Will be good to see her on the front cover!! Excellent choice…:)