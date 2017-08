Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends September 1, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

The approximate sale totals for Monterey Car Week 2017 are in. Sales were around $322m (not including Worldwide Auctioneers results, which have not been finalized). This is down from $343m last year. What is your reaction to this total? 1) It's lower than I thought it would be

2) It's about right

3) I thought it would be higher. Which once of these cars would you want in your garage? 1) 1970 Porsche 917K ($14m)

2) 1995 McLaren F1 ($15.6m)

3) 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 ($22.6M) Has the Monterey Car Week just gotten too big? 1) Yes, it's crazy

2) It's perfect

3) Bring on more auctions and shows, I can never have enough! Are you a subscriber to SCM? 1) Yes

2) No Have you purchased a copy of SCM on the newsstand during the past 12 months? 1) Yes

2) No Vote for your favorite cover:

1) 1970 Porsche 917K



2) 1995 McLaren F1



