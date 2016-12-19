sign-up-for-touring-events

Email
I live in Colorado and we have fabulous scenic drives here. The Colorado Grand 1000 mi tour has been going on for years, but it’s for 1962 and older cars only and pricey.
For the past two years, the Telluride Festival of Cars and Colors has taken place at the end of September. Part of it is the Million Dollar Highway Road Rally. You’ll drive for 5 hours through spectacular mountains and colors and it’s highly recommended. Concours and other activities are also included. Ron M.
1 comments
