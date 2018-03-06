1955 Jaguar XK140 roadster

March 6, 2018

Description

Black canvas soft top and matching tonneau boot, exceptional matching-numbers example with very low original miles, same owner for the past 40 years, superb original leather interior, equipped with a period dual-band radio, original top, jack, tools, handbook, owner’s manual and Heritage Certificate. Desirable MC model, runs and drives beautifully.

ID 680365 Mileage 17,819 Price $119,500 Exterior Color red Interior Color black leather

Contact Info

Company Heritage Classics Motorcar Company Phone 310.657.9699 State CA Country US Website http://www.heritageclassics.com/inventory/detail/1445-jaguar-xk-140-mc-drophead-coupe.html

