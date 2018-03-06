1955 Jaguar XK140 roadster

March 6, 2018
Description
Black canvas soft top and matching tonneau boot, exceptional matching-numbers example with very low original miles, same owner for the past 40 years, superb original leather interior, equipped with a period dual-band radio, original top, jack, tools, handbook, owner’s manual and Heritage Certificate. Desirable MC model, runs and drives beautifully.
ID680365
Mileage17,819
Price$119,500
Exterior Colorred
Interior Colorblack leather
Contact Info
CompanyHeritage Classics Motorcar Company
Phone310.657.9699
StateCA
CountryUS