1958 Dual-Ghia convertible

February 14, 2018
Concours-level restoration by marque specialist. One of approximately 100 produced, one of approximately 30 known to exist. One of the last few built. 2010 Pebble Beach award winner. Previous Ghia collector ownership. Rare optional D-500 260 hp “Red Ram” Hemi V8 engine. Recent service including a full transmission rebuild performed by marque specialist. Documentation includes Pebble Beach paperwork, copies of Dual-Ghia factory papers, marque history, concours photos and more.
ID679399
Mileage1,378
Price$499,900
Exterior ColorMidnight Blue
Interior Colortan
Transmissionautomatic
EngineV8
VIN197
NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS