1958 Dual-Ghia convertible

Concours-level restoration by marque specialist. One of approximately 100 produced, one of approximately 30 known to exist. One of the last few built. 2010 Pebble Beach award winner. Previous Ghia collector ownership. Rare optional D-500 260 hp “Red Ram” Hemi V8 engine. Recent service including a full transmission rebuild performed by marque specialist. Documentation includes Pebble Beach paperwork, copies of Dual-Ghia factory papers, marque history, concours photos and more.

ID 679399 Mileage 1,378 Price $499,900 Exterior Color Midnight Blue Interior Color tan Transmission automatic Engine V8 VIN 197

