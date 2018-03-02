1959 Porsche 356A Convertible D

March 2, 2018
Description
This 356 has good ownership history and is a solid example that has been serviced and improved by Classic Showcase. Includes an upgraded rebuilt 356B engine (with original matching cases), a Porsche CoA and receipts. This Convertible D is highly collectable and ready for showing.
ID680235
PriceContact seller for more information
Exterior ColorRuby Red
Interior Colorlight brown
Transmission4-spd manual
EngineI4 (inline 4)
VIN85720
Contact Info
CompanyClassic Showcase
Phone760.758.6100
StateCA
CountryUS