1959 Porsche 356A Convertible D

March 2, 2018

Description

This 356 has good ownership history and is a solid example that has been serviced and improved by Classic Showcase. Includes an upgraded rebuilt 356B engine (with original matching cases), a Porsche CoA and receipts. This Convertible D is highly collectable and ready for showing.

ID680235
PriceContact seller for more information
Exterior ColorRuby Red
Interior Colorlight brown
Transmission4-spd manual
EngineI4 (inline 4)
VIN85720

Contact Info

CompanyClassic Showcase
Phone760.758.6100
StateCA
CountryUS

