1959 Porsche 356A Convertible D

March 2, 2018

Description

This 356 has good ownership history and is a solid example that has been serviced and improved by Classic Showcase. Includes an upgraded rebuilt 356B engine (with original matching cases), a Porsche CoA and receipts. This Convertible D is highly collectable and ready for showing.

ID 680235 Price Contact seller for more information Exterior Color Ruby Red Interior Color light brown Transmission 4-spd manual Engine I4 (inline 4) VIN 85720

Contact Info

Company Classic Showcase Phone 760.758.6100 State CA Country US Website http://classicshowcase.com/index.php/inventory/detail/556

Email Seller