February 24, 2018

Description

This is a project car that has the body already block sanded and ready for paint. 413 motor with Cross Ram intake and dual carbs has been completely rebuilt and is like brand new. Complete new interior in boxes ready to install. All parts included.

ID 679839 Price $25,000 Exterior Color red Interior Color tan Transmission 4-spd automatic Engine V8 VIN 8403142337

Contact Info

Name Christopher Phone 818.571.2446 State CA Country US

Email Seller