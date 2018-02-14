1960 Maserati 3500 GT coupe

February 14, 2018
Description
This numbers-matching example is finished in a beautiful color combination and has only been driven 26,258 actual miles. Highly original, one of only 257 produced and one of less than 75 examples remaining, making this Maserati one of the rarest in the world. It was recently released from a large prominent collection and then underwent a full service by marque specialists that included a complete fuel system, brake system and lubrication system overhaul. Accompanying this investment-grade 3500 is its Maserati Classiche documentation as well as its owner’s manual.
ID679457
Mileage26,258
Price$299,900
Exterior ColorDark Rosso Red
Interior Colorblack leather
Transmission4-spd manual
EngineI6 (inline 6)
VINAM1011038
Contact Info
NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS