1962 Facel Vega Facel II 2-dr hard top

March 6, 2018

Number 042 of only 180 ever produced with only 111,839 original miles. In California and under the same ownership for many years, this magnificent example is equipped with a Chrysler 383 Wedge engine, Torqueflite automatic transmission, 4-wheel disc brakes, Borrani wire wheels, power windows and HMV radio. A truly rare opportunity to acquire the ultimate model ever created by the prestigious French marque.

ID 680361 Mileage 111,839 Price $345,000 Exterior Color Tudor Grey Interior Color black leather

Company Heritage Classics Motorcar Company Phone 310.657.9699 State CA Country US Website http://www.heritageclassics.com/inventory/detail/1334-facel-vega-facel-ii.html

