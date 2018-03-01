1962 Facel Vega Facel II 2-dr hard top

March 6, 2018
Description
Number 042 of only 180 ever produced with only 111,839 original miles. In California and under the same ownership for many years, this magnificent example is equipped with a Chrysler 383 Wedge engine, Torqueflite automatic transmission, 4-wheel disc brakes, Borrani wire wheels, power windows and HMV radio. A truly rare opportunity to acquire the ultimate model ever created by the prestigious French marque.
ID680361
Mileage111,839
Price$345,000
Exterior ColorTudor Grey
Interior Colorblack leather
Contact Info
CompanyHeritage Classics Motorcar Company
Phone310.657.9699
StateCA
CountryUS