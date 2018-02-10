1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III by HJ Mulliner drophead coupe

February 10, 2018
Description
Extraordinarily rare and all original apart from one repaint, factory LHD with coach built by H.J. Mulliner. California Black Plate. One of only 27 ever built. Beautiful all original tan Connolly leather interior, low original miles. Equipped with factory power windows, original a/c equipment, rare altimeter and dashboard mounted tachometer. One southern California owner from 1968-2010. Original sales and delivery documents, handbooks, boot cover, lambswool rugs, heavy tools and toolbox.
ID679235
Mileage32,410
Price$895,000
Exterior Colorburgundy
Interior Colortan
Transmissionautomatic
EngineV8
VINLSCX437
Contact Info
NameSimon
CompanyWest Coast Classics, LLC
Phone310.779.0526
StateCA
CountryUS