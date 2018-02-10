1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III by HJ Mulliner drophead coupe

February 10, 2018

Description

Extraordinarily rare and all original apart from one repaint, factory LHD with coach built by H.J. Mulliner. California Black Plate. One of only 27 ever built. Beautiful all original tan Connolly leather interior, low original miles. Equipped with factory power windows, original a/c equipment, rare altimeter and dashboard mounted tachometer. One southern California owner from 1968-2010. Original sales and delivery documents, handbooks, boot cover, lambswool rugs, heavy tools and toolbox.

ID 679235 Mileage 32,410 Price $895,000 Exterior Color burgundy Interior Color tan Transmission automatic Engine V8 VIN LSCX437

Contact Info

Name Simon Company West Coast Classics, LLC Phone 310.779.0526 State CA Country US Website http://www.TheWestCoastClassics.com

Email Seller