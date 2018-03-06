1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe

March 6, 2018

Mossport Green (982) with dark green interior, rare high performance Stingray equipped with a 427/390-hp V8 engine and 4-speed transmission, outfitted with many factory options including air conditioning, power steering, power windows, power brakes, teak steering wheel, original AM/FM radio, side exhaust and knock-off wheels. Complete with handbook. A great example of performance American muscle.

ID 680357 Mileage 55,362 Price $89,500 Exterior Color Mossport Green Interior Color green

Company Heritage Classics Motorcar Company Phone 310.657.9699 State CA Country US Website http://www.heritageclassics.com

