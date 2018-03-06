1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray coupe

March 6, 2018
Description
Mossport Green (982) with dark green interior, rare high performance Stingray equipped with a 427/390-hp V8 engine and 4-speed transmission, outfitted with many factory options including air conditioning, power steering, power windows, power brakes, teak steering wheel, original AM/FM radio, side exhaust and knock-off wheels. Complete with handbook. A great example of performance American muscle.
ID680357
Mileage55,362
Price$89,500
Exterior ColorMossport Green
Interior Colorgreen
Contact Info
CompanyHeritage Classics Motorcar Company
Phone310.657.9699
StateCA
CountryUS