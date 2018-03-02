1967 Jaguar E-type convertible

March 2, 2018

Description

This factory black and red E-type has limited ownership, and is ready for your daily driving pleasure. The team at Classic Showcase have just rebuilt the engine, serviced the transmission, and went through all other items, making it a great choice for the spring and summer driving season.

ID 680197 Mileage 78,803 Price Contact seller for more information Exterior Color black Interior Color red with black top Transmission 4-spd manual Engine I6 (inline 6) VIN 1E15098

Contact Info

Company Classic Showcase Phone 760.758.6100 State CA Country US Website http://classicshowcase.com/index.php/inventory/detail/554

