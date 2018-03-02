1967 Jaguar E-type convertible

March 2, 2018

Description

This factory black and red E-type has limited ownership, and is ready for your daily driving pleasure. The team at Classic Showcase have just rebuilt the engine, serviced the transmission, and went through all other items, making it a great choice for the spring and summer driving season.

ID680197
Mileage78,803
PriceContact seller for more information
Exterior Colorblack
Interior Colorred with black top
Transmission4-spd manual
EngineI6 (inline 6)
VIN1E15098

Contact Info

CompanyClassic Showcase
Phone760.758.6100
StateCA
CountryUS

