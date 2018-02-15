1967 Jaguar E-type convertible

February 15, 2018

Description

Just released from a prominent collection. Over $318k invested in concours restoration. Previously owned by the co-author of the “Jaguar E-Type Originality Guide.” Delivered new in Cannes, France. Believed to be one of the last E-types built with covered headlamps. Numbers-matching 4.2-liter engine. Aluminum radiator. Performance headers. Includes owner’s manual, Jaguar Heritage Certificate, restoration invoices, restoration photos, tool roll, jack and hammer.

ID 679488 Mileage 48,699 Price $289,000 Exterior Color black Interior Color black Transmission 5-spd manual Engine I6 (inline 6) VIN 1E15966

Contact Info

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/1967-jaguar-e-type-series-4-2-roadster/

Email Seller