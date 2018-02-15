1967 Jaguar E-type convertible

February 15, 2018
Description
Just released from a prominent collection. Over $318k invested in concours restoration. Previously owned by the co-author of the “Jaguar E-Type Originality Guide.” Delivered new in Cannes, France. Believed to be one of the last E-types built with covered headlamps. Numbers-matching 4.2-liter engine. Aluminum radiator. Performance headers. Includes owner’s manual, Jaguar Heritage Certificate, restoration invoices, restoration photos, tool roll, jack and hammer.
ID679488
Mileage48,699
Price$289,000
Exterior Colorblack
Interior Colorblack
Transmission5-spd manual
EngineI6 (inline 6)
VIN1E15966
Contact Info
NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS