1967 Shelby GT500E “Eleanor” Super Snake fastback

February 28, 2018

In the Shelby American registry. One of only 43 Continuation Super Snakes produced. Shelby s/n: CSE67431F11SS016, less than 200 miles since completion of build, clean title — ready to sell, Shelby letter of authenticity and Marti report to accompany sale. 452-ci Shelby Performance aluminum V8, Vortech V-2 S-Trim Supercharger, Tremec TKO600 5-speed manual transmission, Unique Performance suspension, custom leather interior, Old Air Products Hurricane a/c. Total Control power rack-and-pinion steering, 4-wheel Baer/Touring disc brakes, Currie 9-inch rear axle/Torsen differential and 17-inch American Racing Shelby Cobra wheels.

ID 680063 Mileage 200 Price $255,000 or best offer Exterior Color dark gray Interior Color black Transmission manual Engine V8 VIN 7F02C127606

Name Glen Phone 954.920.3303 State FL Country US

