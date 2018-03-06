1968 Shelby GT500 convertible

March 6, 2018

Description

Wimbledon White with black interior and matching soft top with boot, four owner example with low original miles. Equipped with decor bucket seats, power top, 428-ci V8 engine, 4-speed transmission, power steering, power front disc brakes, AM radio, complete with Marti report, original factory invoice, build sheet and original handbook. A beautiful restored American classic with excellent documentation.

ID 680370 Mileage 52,678 Price $149,500 Exterior Color Wimbledon White Interior Color black

Contact Info

Company Heritage Classics Motorcar Company Phone 310.657.9699 State CA Country US Website http://www.heritageclassics.com/inventory/detail/1376-shelby-mustang-gt500-convertible.html

Email Seller