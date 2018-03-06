1968 Shelby GT500 convertible

March 6, 2018
Description
Wimbledon White with black interior and matching soft top with boot, four owner example with low original miles. Equipped with decor bucket seats, power top, 428-ci V8 engine, 4-speed transmission, power steering, power front disc brakes, AM radio, complete with Marti report, original factory invoice, build sheet and original handbook. A beautiful restored American classic with excellent documentation.
ID680370
Mileage52,678
Price$149,500
Exterior ColorWimbledon White
Interior Colorblack
Contact Info
CompanyHeritage Classics Motorcar Company
Phone310.657.9699
StateCA
CountryUS