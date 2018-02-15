1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO 2-dr hard top

February 15, 2018
Description
Multi-show-winning, concours-level restoration. Fully documented and certified. Listed on the COPO registry. Highest option COPO Chevelle known to exist. L72 427ci/425 hp V8 engine. M22 Rock Crusher Muncie 4-speed transmission. 4.10:1 ring & pinion. Chambered exhaust pipes. Full gauges and factory tachometer.
ID679544
Mileage42,583
Price$149,900
Exterior ColorFathom Green
Interior Colorgreen
Transmission3-spd manual
EngineV8
VIN136379B404108
Contact Info
NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS