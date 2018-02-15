1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO 2-dr hard top

February 15, 2018

Multi-show-winning, concours-level restoration. Fully documented and certified. Listed on the COPO registry. Highest option COPO Chevelle known to exist. L72 427ci/425 hp V8 engine. M22 Rock Crusher Muncie 4-speed transmission. 4.10:1 ring & pinion. Chambered exhaust pipes. Full gauges and factory tachometer.

ID 679544 Mileage 42,583 Price $149,900 Exterior Color Fathom Green Interior Color green Transmission 3-spd manual Engine V8 VIN 136379B404108

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/1969-chevrolet-chevelle-copo-2-door-hardtop/

