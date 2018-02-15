1969 Porsche 911E Targa

February 15, 2018

Description

The perfect 911E Targa to drive and enjoy. Spectacular restoration recently completed. Numbers-matching engine upgraded with 911S-spec. carburetors. Numbers-matching gearbox. Full engine rebuild completed by marque specialists less than 1,000 miles ago. Includes owner’s manual, Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and over $30k in receipts.

ID679565
Mileage96,095
Price$129,900
Exterior ColorViper Green
Interior ColorBlack with Houndstooth inserts
Transmission5-spd manual
EngineH6 (flat 6)
VIN119210741

Contact Info

NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS

