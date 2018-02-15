February 15, 2018

Description

The perfect 911E Targa to drive and enjoy. Spectacular restoration recently completed. Numbers-matching engine upgraded with 911S-spec. carburetors. Numbers-matching gearbox. Full engine rebuild completed by marque specialists less than 1,000 miles ago. Includes owner’s manual, Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and over $30k in receipts.

ID 679565 Mileage 96,095 Price $129,900 Exterior Color Viper Green Interior Color Black with Houndstooth inserts Transmission 5-spd manual Engine H6 (flat 6) VIN 119210741

Contact Info

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/1969-porsche-911e-targa/

Email Seller