1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SEL Elvis Presley sedan

February 15, 2018

Description

Purchased on December 21, 1970 by Elvis Presley. One of very few cars that Elvis was seen driving on a regular basis. Includes copies of original sale and title paperwork, as well as a photo of the vehicle in front of Graceland. Displayed at a museum until earlier this year.

ID 679535 Mileage 80,312 Price $179,900 Exterior Color Alpha Crystal Blue Metallic Interior Color black Transmission 4-spd automatic Engine I6 (inline 6) VIN 10801912073523

Contact Info

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/1971-mercedes-benz-280sel/

