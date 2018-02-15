1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SEL Elvis Presley sedan

February 15, 2018
Description
Purchased on December 21, 1970 by Elvis Presley. One of very few cars that Elvis was seen driving on a regular basis. Includes copies of original sale and title paperwork, as well as a photo of the vehicle in front of Graceland. Displayed at a museum until earlier this year.
ID679535
Mileage80,312
Price$179,900
Exterior ColorAlpha Crystal Blue Metallic
Interior Colorblack
Transmission4-spd automatic
EngineI6 (inline 6)
VIN10801912073523
Contact Info
NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS