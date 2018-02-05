1971 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL 6.3 sedan

February 5, 2018

A very nice 300 SEL 6.3. Original black car with original cream leather interior. Two owners from new. Restoration work and service completed by Hatch & Son and Star Motors. Loads of documentation. Comes with original books and tools. Also has a factory sunroof. Beautiful car and incredibly fast. Call or email for more info.

ID 678981 Mileage 84,000 Price $79,500 or best offer Exterior Color black Interior Color cream Transmission 4-spd automatic Engine V8

Name Alex Company Dragone Classic Motorcars Phone 203.218.1903 State CT Country US

