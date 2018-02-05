1971 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL 6.3 sedan

February 5, 2018

Description

A very nice 300 SEL 6.3. Original black car with original cream leather interior. Two owners from new. Restoration work and service completed by Hatch & Son and Star Motors. Loads of documentation. Comes with original books and tools. Also has a factory sunroof. Beautiful car and incredibly fast. Call or email for more info.

ID678981
Mileage84,000
Price$79,500 or best offer
Exterior Colorblack
Interior Colorcream
Transmission4-spd automatic
EngineV8

Contact Info

NameAlex
CompanyDragone Classic Motorcars
Phone203.218.1903
StateCT
CountryUS

