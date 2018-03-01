1972 Porsche 911ST Kremer Racing replica coupe

March 1, 2018

Description

This re-creation is the most accurate to the original Kremer ST that won the European GT championship in the hands of John Fitzpatrick. Both Fitz and Manfred Kremer have reviewed this build and agreed on its accuracy. 2.5-L twin-plug, high-butterfly MFI system. Tons of original and rare factory parts. Full details of build on our website.

ID 680133 Mileage 2,800 Price Contact seller for more information Exterior Color Viper Green Interior Color black Transmission 5-spd manual Engine H6 (flat 6)

Contact Info

Name Paul Company AutoKennel, Inc. Phone 714.335.4911 State CA Country US Website http://www.autokennel.com

Email Seller