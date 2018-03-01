1972 Porsche 911ST Kremer Racing replica coupe

March 1, 2018
Description
This re-creation is the most accurate to the original Kremer ST that won the European GT championship in the hands of John Fitzpatrick. Both Fitz and Manfred Kremer have reviewed this build and agreed on its accuracy. 2.5-L twin-plug, high-butterfly MFI system. Tons of original and rare factory parts. Full details of build on our website.
ID680133
Mileage2,800
PriceContact seller for more information
Exterior ColorViper Green
Interior Colorblack
Transmission5-spd manual
EngineH6 (flat 6)
Contact Info
NamePaul
CompanyAutoKennel, Inc.
Phone714.335.4911
StateCA
CountryUS
Websitehttp://www.autokennel.com