1974 Jaguar E-Type convertible

February 19, 2018

Description

White with tan leather and black top. One family owned example with low original miles. Beautiful body with what appears to be original paint. No evidence of rust or damage. Numbers matching 5.3-liter V12 with automatic transmission, a/c and power steering. Runs and drives very well. Fantastic interior with superb gentle patina on the seats consistent with the low mileage and beautiful, unmarked carpets. Comes with Jaguar Heritage Certificate, records, title copies spanning 34 odd years, original spare, tools, boot cover, etc.

ID 679702 Mileage 20,113 Price $86,500 Exterior Color white Interior Color tan Transmission automatic Engine V12 VIN UE1S26067

Contact Info

Name Neil Company Chequered Flag International Phone 310.827.8665 State CA Country US Website http://www.chequeredflag.com/1974-Jaguar-EType/Used-Convertible/MarinaDelRey-CA/10533539/Details.aspx

