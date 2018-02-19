1974 Jaguar E-Type convertible

February 19, 2018
Description
White with tan leather and black top. One family owned example with low original miles. Beautiful body with what appears to be original paint. No evidence of rust or damage. Numbers matching 5.3-liter V12 with automatic transmission, a/c and power steering. Runs and drives very well. Fantastic interior with superb gentle patina on the seats consistent with the low mileage and beautiful, unmarked carpets. Comes with Jaguar Heritage Certificate, records, title copies spanning 34 odd years, original spare, tools, boot cover, etc.
ID679702
Mileage20,113
Price$86,500
Exterior Colorwhite
Interior Colortan
Transmissionautomatic
EngineV12
VINUE1S26067
Contact Info
NameNeil
CompanyChequered Flag International
Phone310.827.8665
StateCA
CountryUS