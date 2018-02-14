1974 Jaguar E-type SIII convertible

February 14, 2018

Description

Incredibly well preserved original OTS XKE. Only one owner from new, very low original miles. Matching numbers, 4-speed manual, factory a/c, original upholstery and new canvas top. Heritage Certificate included. Call or email Alex for more info.

ID 679408 Mileage 26,000 Price $89,500 or best offer Exterior Color Green Sand Interior Color Olive Transmission 4-spd manual Engine V12 VIN UE1S23383

Contact Info

Name Alex Company Dragone Classic Motorcars Phone 203.218.1903 State CT Country US

Email Seller