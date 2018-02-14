1974 Jaguar E-type SIII convertible

February 14, 2018
Description
Incredibly well preserved original OTS XKE. Only one owner from new, very low original miles. Matching numbers, 4-speed manual, factory a/c, original upholstery and new canvas top. Heritage Certificate included. Call or email Alex for more info.
ID679408
Mileage26,000
Price$89,500 or best offer
Exterior ColorGreen Sand
Interior ColorOlive
Transmission4-spd manual
EngineV12
VINUE1S23383
Contact Info
NameAlex
CompanyDragone Classic Motorcars
Phone203.218.1903
StateCT
CountryUS