1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina coupe

February 15, 2018

Rare and desirable early, fiberglass 308. Maintained and serviced since the early ’80s by marque specialists. One of only 100 delivered to North America. Original California car. Only 16,664 miles. Factory air conditioning. Power windows. Includes original owner’s manual, jack, tool kit, seat covers and service record copies.

ID 679498 Mileage 16,664 Price $229,900 Exterior Color Rosso Chiaro Interior Color tan Transmission 5-spd manual Engine V8 VIN 19433

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/1976-ferrari-308gtb-vetroresina/

