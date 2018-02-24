1976 Mercedes-Benz 280SE coupe

February 24, 2018
Description
Beautiful 280SE coupe. Definitely a rare find in the Chicago Land area. Designed by world-renowned designer Paul Bracq. This car is a great consideration for an affordable investment or to be kept in a garage and a Sunday cruise. The current market price is $8,900 and expected to jump to $14,000 within a few years.
ID679843
Mileage63,000
Price$8,500
Exterior Colorred
Interior Colorblack
Transmissionautomatic
EngineI6
VIN11407312107591
Contact Info
NameRamon
CountryUS