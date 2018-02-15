1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera coupe

February 15, 2018

Description

Only 35,770 actual miles. First year for the U.S.-specification Turbo Carreras. Same meticulous Porsche Club member owner for 30 years. Matching-numbers engine, mechanical refurbishing and servicing by a marque specialist less than 300 miles ago, including complete engine rebuild, new clutch, new Pirelli tires, and much more. Electric sunroof. U.S.-equipment group. Turbo designation in black. Air conditioning. Documented with its Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, original owner’s manual, maintenance booklet and factory tools.

ID 679526 Mileage 35,770 Price $229,900 Exterior Color Platinum Metallic Interior Color Cinnamon Transmission 4-spd manual Engine H6 (flat 6) VIN 9306800232

Contact Info

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/ds-1976-porsche-930-turbo-carrera/

