1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Carrera coupe

February 15, 2018
Description
Only 35,770 actual miles. First year for the U.S.-specification Turbo Carreras. Same meticulous Porsche Club member owner for 30 years. Matching-numbers engine, mechanical refurbishing and servicing by a marque specialist less than 300 miles ago, including complete engine rebuild, new clutch, new Pirelli tires, and much more. Electric sunroof. U.S.-equipment group. Turbo designation in black. Air conditioning. Documented with its Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, original owner’s manual, maintenance booklet and factory tools.
ID679526
Mileage35,770
Price$229,900
Exterior ColorPlatinum Metallic
Interior ColorCinnamon
Transmission4-spd manual
EngineH6 (flat 6)
VIN9306800232
Contact Info
NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS