1994 Jaguar XJ220 coupe

February 8, 2018

Description

Spectacular condition! Recently released from a museum collection, very low actual miles. 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged 542-hp V6 engine. Nearly $600,000 when new, one of 14 factory-owned cars placed in storage by Jaguar after assembly. Purchased new by famed Jaguar collector Gary Bartlett in 1999. First car to be imported to the U.S. under “Show and Display” exemption. Only XJ220 to have its U.S. certification work performed by Jaguar’s engineering center in Coventry, England. One of only 283 built, one of the last 12 assembled. Previously on the cover of a 2001 issue of Autoweek magazine, Ault Park Concours d’Elegance award winner, just received a comprehensive $90,000 engine-out service including new fuel-system bladders and renewing of all mechanical systems. Includes copies of the N.H.T.S.A. paperwork, factory correspondence letters, copy of build sheet, issue of Autoweek with the car on the cover, Jaguar Heritage Certficate and factory tools.

ID 679173 Mileage 5,419 Price $529,900 or best offer Exterior Color Silverstone Green Interior Color Sand Transmission 5-spd manual Engine V6 VIN SAJJEAEX8AX220628

Contact Info

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/1994-jaguar-xj220/

Email Seller