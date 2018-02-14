1995 Ferrari 456 GT Pininfarina Speciale coupe

February 14, 2018

Description

Ordered new by the Sultan of Brunei. Sent back to Ferrari and Pininfarina when new and had car painted black by Ferrari and ordered custom interior by Pininfarina. Special ordered ZF automatic transmission installed at Ferrari. Complete with documentation, service records, books, tools and Ferrari 456 GT luggage.

ID 679418 Mileage 26,000 Price $70,000 or best offer Exterior Color black Interior Color black Transmission 4-spd automatic Engine V12 VIN FECS19514

Contact Info

Name Alex Company Dragone Classic Motorcars Phone 203.218.1903 State CT Country US

Email Seller