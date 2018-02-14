1995 Ferrari 456 GT Pininfarina Speciale coupe

February 14, 2018
Description
Ordered new by the Sultan of Brunei. Sent back to Ferrari and Pininfarina when new and had car painted black by Ferrari and ordered custom interior by Pininfarina. Special ordered ZF automatic transmission installed at Ferrari. Complete with documentation, service records, books, tools and Ferrari 456 GT luggage.
ID679418
Mileage26,000
Price$70,000 or best offer
Exterior Colorblack
Interior Colorblack
Transmission4-spd automatic
EngineV12
VINFECS19514
Contact Info
NameAlex
CompanyDragone Classic Motorcars
Phone203.218.1903
StateCT
CountryUS