1997 Rolls Royce Silver Spur IV sedan

February 10, 2018
Stunning and very collectible, originally southern California ordered and highly dealer optioned Low original miles in Solid Black exterior paint with matching Sandstone painted pinstripes and an also virtually completely flawless’Sandstone color leather seats with Soft Tan piping, original sheepskin rugs and a matching headliner! The original owner added several dealer installed luxurious upgrades including rear TV/VCR screens in the headrests, walnut door panels, in-laid picnic tables and the car has a CD changer & navigation system.
ID679244
Mileage8,750
Price$65,000
Exterior ColorSolid Black
Interior Colortan leather
Transmissionautomatic
EngineV8
VINSCAZN19C9VCX60159
NameSimon
CompanyWest Coast Classics, LLC
Phone310.779.0526
StateCA
CountryUS