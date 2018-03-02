2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 coupe

March 2, 2018
Description
Incredible Corvette ZR-1 supercar in showroom condition, featuring a LS9 6.2-liter, supercharged V8. Includes all options: carbon-fiber throughout, heated seats, in-dash CD, DVD navigation, Onstar system, Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted controls, Bose 7-speaker stereo system, memory package, remote, luggage shade, climate control and heads-up display. Includes original documents and accessories.
ID680211
Mileage7,340
PriceContact seller for more information
Exterior ColorCyber Grey Metallic
Interior ColorDark Titanium
Transmission6-spd manual
EngineV8
VIN1G1YR26R195800499
Contact Info
CompanyClassic Showcase
Phone760.758.6100
StateCA
CountryUS