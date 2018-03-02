2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 coupe

March 2, 2018

Description

Incredible Corvette ZR-1 supercar in showroom condition, featuring a LS9 6.2-liter, supercharged V8. Includes all options: carbon-fiber throughout, heated seats, in-dash CD, DVD navigation, Onstar system, Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted controls, Bose 7-speaker stereo system, memory package, remote, luggage shade, climate control and heads-up display. Includes original documents and accessories.

ID 680211 Mileage 7,340 Price Contact seller for more information Exterior Color Cyber Grey Metallic Interior Color Dark Titanium Transmission 6-spd manual Engine V8 VIN 1G1YR26R195800499

Contact Info

Company Classic Showcase Phone 760.758.6100 State CA Country US Website http://classicshowcase.com/index.php/inventory/detail/397

