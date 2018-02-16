1962 Jaguar E-type Series I 3.8 convertible

February 16, 2018

Description

No-expense-spared concours-level restoration. Driven less than 2,000 miles since restoration. 18,759 original miles. California Black Plate car. Numbers-matching 3.8-liter engine. Previous long-term ownership (nearly 20 years). Excellent documentation includes owner’s manual, Jaguar Heritage Certificate, receipts going back to the 1980s and complete restoration photo album.

ID 679614 Mileage 18,759 Price $229,900 Exterior Color British Racing Green Interior Color Biscuit Transmission 4-spd manual Engine I6 (inline 6) VIN 876751

Contact Info

Name Daniel Company Daniel Schmitt & Co. Phone 314.291.7000 State MO Country US Website https://www.schmitt.com/inventory/1962-jaguar-e-type-series-3-8-roadster/

Email Seller