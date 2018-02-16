1962 Jaguar E-type Series I 3.8 convertible

February 16, 2018
Description
No-expense-spared concours-level restoration. Driven less than 2,000 miles since restoration. 18,759 original miles. California Black Plate car. Numbers-matching 3.8-liter engine. Previous long-term ownership (nearly 20 years). Excellent documentation includes owner’s manual, Jaguar Heritage Certificate, receipts going back to the 1980s and complete restoration photo album.
ID679614
Mileage18,759
Price$229,900
Exterior ColorBritish Racing Green
Interior ColorBiscuit
Transmission4-spd manual
EngineI6 (inline 6)
VIN876751
Contact Info
NameDaniel
CompanyDaniel Schmitt & Co.
Phone314.291.7000
StateMO
CountryUS