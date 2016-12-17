Shifting Gears: Choices Which car should I add to my collection? 1. Alfa Romeo Junior Zagato 2. Austin-Healey BJ7 3. Porsche 356B 4. Focus on enjoying the Alfas that I have Vote See Results I look forward to reading your comments and thoughts – KM 40 comments Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Get a 356C, good power, four wheel disc brakes, preferably a coupe with sunroof. Reply ALFA – Always Looking For Another Reply Go with your gut, go with what feels right for you. What others choose is interesting, what you feel in your soul is what you should put in your garage. I don’t know you personally apart from your writings, but from what I see, the Alfa most closely matches you. Reply I would pick the Porsche 356C because I like them and have owned a couple. BUT, your heart is Alfa’s, so I bet that would be the one to put the best smile on your face. Reply The British car can satisfy your love of unreliable, combined with drop top motoring from another country. The Porsche will be fine, just fine…but why go with fine (just buy a newer one!), and the Alfa is another Alfa. Reply Healey is a lovable brute. Porsche a must Alfa an affordable unicorn. For less than 200k, buy ’em all. Enjoy then all, Sell 2 and the 3rd will be free. Reply I really like the looks of the Junior Zagato. It is the car I would have in your place, and I think it fits in with your current cars. Reply I would select the 356B with 912 motor and subtle outlaw upgrades. I have been reading about Rod Emory’s work recently and have a strong desire for an outlaw. Reply Although there are excellent justifications for the Alfa and the Healey both come up a bit short if you actually plan to use the car. I have done 3 Targa Californias in my ’59 A Coupe with little more than an oil change as prep. If driving the car isn’t a big factor, flip 3 coins and odd one out wins! Reply Hey Keith, You need a BJ7, not a BT7, as BJ7 & BJ8 have the roll up windows ! BJ7 has the original style dash you want. Need one like the 63 BJ7 you commented about at this years Kiawah Island Concours you mc’d. Good hunting out there. Mike Reply My ’64 356 C Coupe was one of my favorite cars that I’ve had the pleasure of owning. I wish I had never sold it. I’m sure your other choices are great fun as well however there’s a lot of pleasure to be derived from the 356’s that I haven’t found in the nearly 200 cars I’ve owned over the past 46 years of driving. It has enough power for its light weight and having driving it spiritedly on Mulholland Highway, it is a true driver’s car. Enjoy whatever you choose. Reply Although I generally hate all Porsches after about 1958, this 356B looks like a decent buy and will be lots of fun on your Cal roads. The Alfa and the Healy are break mobiles, so I would vote for the “vacuum cleaner”! Reply I started working on sports cars in 1962 How lucky I was to have started in a shop that recognized the superiority of the Porsche. I always wanted a Healey but they talked me out of that. They were junk when 4 years old. The Alpha was always in the shop for repairs. They seemed to come apart if driven daily and hard. Send me some pictures and call me about your 356 and I will tell you what kind of trouble you are in. My first choice would be an air cooled G-50 911 convertible then the coupe. The ultimate would be a G-50 air cooled speedster with the narrow body. Unfortunately I am too tall to drive one. al zim, al@allzim.com Lots of people know about 356 cars but have no experience with them. Your 1600CC normal will pull as good as the SC/912 engine but will be much more durable. 75 MPH is all a 356 can do safely. Reply Which one looks like the most fun for you to drive? Otherwise, don’t choose until you lived with all 3, and sell the other 2…. Reply Good choice to have :). The big Healey is nice but the B and Z will deliver more smiles per miles. To me it’s a choice between the B and the Z. Would be nice to round out your Alfa collection, and you’ve really made be an Alfa wannabe. I think you recently blogged about how much you liked your modern 911. I say try out a B. Life is too short to own all the great cars that have ever been made but it’s just long enough to shepherd a few of them through your garage. Buy, enjoy, sell, buy again. Easy for me to say though. Up here in frozen eastern Canada it’s minus a billion outside and there’s a few feet of snow. My choices are between grades of Unimog. Try them all, buy the one you enjoy most. Reply How about a Junior Z with a few suspension mods and a set of GTA or period alloy wheels? Reply The 356 is one of the iconic sports cars of the 60s and instantly recognizable with a smile by even the most casual of car fans. Once sorted, it’s very reliable. My son and I drove my 356c to Monterey car week from LA three summers ago without incident, about a 1000 mile trip. Everything worked as designed, and did we have fun driving the back roads of Carmel and Monterey. The C model has all wheel disc brakes, a modification to consider on any B. It is very fun to drive, particularly in the twisty bits. A stock motor with its 75 horses will seem a bit tame ( until you rev it properly), but rebuild kits can take it to 90 horsepower and a 912 engine has a little more. I know you are fond of your twin cam Alfas, but these 356s are a blast, and stay on the road without the need of a mechanic following in a chase car. Good luck;you can’t go wrong with any of the three. Reply Keith – Get out of your comfort zone, certainly do the 356, but better yet, for the next time itch hits, get a 4 or 5-speed 230SL!! Be sure it’s properly sorted and it has a few intelligent upgrades like higher 3:42 or 3:27 rear axle ratio from a later sedan, you might find a new favorite!! Reply Once an Alfa man, always an Alfa man. Your friends assessment of the 356B is off the mark. Having owned many, the advice I would offer: 1) numbers matching confirmed by Kardex; 2) cabrolet, roadster, convertible, speedster, or coupe with factory sunroof; 3) factory color; 4) concours condition without rust; and 5) expect to pay north of $200k. Bruce Canapa has a beautiful Speedster for sale at $559. If the purpose is to drive, then get a 64/65 C or SC. Finally, do not buy a 356 unless you like to party with other Porsche fanatics. Reply I’ve always wanted a 356 and since it’s not likely to happen I will live vicariously through Keith. Closest I’m going to be is the ’93 Miata I just bought. Reply The Healy is the more manly car and you can’t beat the soundtrack! Reply The Porsche will be a great addition, but don’t give up any Alfas to purchase one. Reply Go for the Junior Z. It’s much rarer. More wow factor. Plus, it’s a Zagato. Just paint the recessed middle section of the black rear bumper in body color paint for better looks. Reply I forgot to mention a fourth option. A Lancia Fulvia Sport Zagato. Same price range, unusual and really fun to drive. Reply You should look at the purer Healey BN7 and forget the back seat and the roll up windows. Similarly, the 356A Coupe has cleaner lines, handles beautifully, and is similarly underpowered to the B’s. Haven’t driven the Alfa. Take them all for a spin, put them through their paces, and let the biggest grin win Reply You are an Alfisti now and forever. The Zagato is, well, a Zagato. The Healey is a great car but it doesn’t drive like an Alfa and it ain’t a Zagato. 356B’s are the latest fad and you are not a fad kind of guy. Did I mention it’s a ZAGATO? Reply Gotta go with the alfa, having as many as you have now the zagato would just add that sweet touch!!! Of course always been a big fan of alfas since i sold em in the 80’s and had 4 boattails, (2 ran 2 were in need-fresh from storage in 1985!!). But the 356 would be a fine stable mate to what you have too!!! Reply As you, I am an Alfista at heart. I grew up in Italy in the 50’s & 60’s and dreamed of Alfas. My father owned a Giulietta Sprint. My uncle owned the family sedans of the day: a 1900 Berlina and 2600 Berlina. My first car was a 1966 Giulia GT Veloce and later I bought an Alfetta sedan as my family car. No marque will ever be closer to my heart. Nevertheless, I get the feeling you are looking for a change. In picking between the Healey and the 356 there is no comparison. The Healey lacks a sense of passion that I feel in your writing and see in you as a broadcaster. The 356, on the other hand, comes with the soul of a great engineer who carries a fascinating history and conceived of a car completely different from anything else of its day. Go for the Porsche! Reply With my buddy, we just ran the Colorado Grand in a 356 coupe. There is no substitute for good engineering and good build quality, although massive horsepower or fabulous styling can cloud your focus in weak moments. Porsche 356s never fail to bring smiles to their occupants and passers-by. You owe yourself the experience. Reply Because you are an Alfa Guy stay loyal to the brand! Reply I am a corvette nut but luv the older Porsches and the 230, 50, 80 SL’s. Keith, the porsche looks the coolest and u would know best about appreciation among the 3. Oh, here is a better reason…The Porsche is better to pick chicks up in 🙂 Reply Junior Zagato gets my vote. Even though you enjoy an extensive Alfa collection, when pulling into an Alfa meet with a Zagato, it is less than likely you would see your identical car on display. I would also venture there is an SCMer that would share a big Healey with you for that convention, if only for a mention in your monthly column. Just sayin’. TC Reply It’s good to diversify, adding the BJ7 to your Alfa collection. A classic, rugged, true sports car, with the first year of roll up window refinement. Reply I have learned over the years that Classic cars are really just toys, so I believe the style and incredible exhaust note of the big Healey should win out. Your comment about the demographics applies to all Classics I’m afraid. Reply for me it’s the same question i always put to friends who ask for advice when buying a boat or a car, what do you want to do with the car? if it’s to keep with the alfa theme, then the answer is obvious. if it’s for the next thing, then go 356. they are delightful cars,and very usable on a regular basis the coupe in your climate is ideal, warm and dry. however, as you now are closing on the 10 car mark, one wonders why add another car to the mix and not spend more times with the cars you already own? that said, if you go with the 356 you will have a car that you use all the time. you will feel good about letting your sun ride in it as it is a solidly built safe closed car, if you do the upgrades it will drive and stop well. you will wonder what took you so long. Reply Another choice would be a Porsche 912 if you have to have a Porsche. It is a much better car than a 356B. Disc brakes, better handling suspension, more powerful motor, more interior room, really fun to drive. You could get a really nice one for that price. I’ve owned 2 of them. Get one with the optional 5-speed transmission. Reply It’s past time for you to get a 356 (interesting you’re looking at the plain sister, the 356B T5 coupé but they’re all so very nice). Reply Porsche. There is no substitute. Reply As a 356 owner I’m admittedly biased, but I think you should get a 356. If you can find a well sorted T-6 B with disc brakes, a 912 motor and wider tires you will have a reliable car that handles well,has minimum oversteer and stops and accelerates briskly. In that configuration you can drive all day long at 75-80 mph in a car which is roomy, comfortable and economical. You’ll be amazed at how many people will stop you to talk about your car and you’ll have something you can drive every day if you so desire. Go for it Keith! Reply I have a 356B and would love to see you experience one on trips. Leo Dreisilker , SCM’er. Merry Christmas! Reply
