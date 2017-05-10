Gary Bennett, Barrett-Jackson VP of Consignment, Retires

Barrett-Jackson announced today the retirement of Gary Bennett, the company’s longstanding Vice President of Consignment.

Bennett has been involved with Barrett-Jackson since the 1970s, starting out first as a regular bidder and consignor, and later assisting with special projects when Craig Jackson took charge of the company in 1995. He joined in an official capacity in 2002.

In a press release, Bennett said, “I deeply appreciate the opportunity to have helped shape the collector car hobby as part of the Barrett-Jackson team. Though I enjoyed the energy and excitement of the auction block, the deep friendships forged over the years were the most important part of my time at Barrett-Jackson. While I’ve retired from the business, I plan on continuing those relationships at future Barrett-Jackson events.”