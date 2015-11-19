1968 Triumph TR5 Roadster

Similar to the preceding TR4A — the first TR with independent rear suspension — but with Triumph’s 2.5-liter, 6-cylinder engine installed in place of the old 2.1-liter four, the TR5 was produced during the 1968 model year only (October 1967 to November 1968) pending the arrival of the restyled TR6.

The bulk of production was built in TR250 export trim, with twin Stromberg carburetors to meet U.S. emissions requirements and a reduced power output of 105 hp. U.K. models came with Lucas mechanical fuel injection and 150 horsepower.

Good enough for a top speed of around 120 mph, the TR5 (along with the early-model TR6) is the fastest of the 6-cylinder TRs, its combination of traditional styling, superb performance and comparative rarity making the model highly sought after today.

First owned by the Lyndale Development Company of Brighton, this TR5 was acquired by the current vendor in 1976 and was last on the road circa 1990. Fitted with a Stage 3 cylinder head and a replacement gearbox, it achieved a staggering 42 mpg on an economy run in 1985 (press cutting on file). Offered for restoration and sold strictly as viewed, the car comes with an old-style logbook and V5 registration document.