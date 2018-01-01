About Sports Car Market Magazine
Every issue of Sports Car Market Magazine is jam-packed with entertaining, exclusive information that will help you stay on top of the entire collector car market, from $2,500 MGBs, $30,000 Chevelle SS Convertibles and $150,000 vintage Duesenbergs, to million-dollar Ferrari 250 SWBs.
|Mailing Address
Sports Car Market Magazine
P.O. Box 4797
Portland, OR 97208-4797
503.261.0555 (P)
503.253.2234 (F)
|Sports Car Market Magazine
401 NE 19th Ave
Suite 100
Portland, OR 97232
|Contact Us
General Inquiries
|Advertise With Us
Learn more about advertising with SCM by visiting our Advertising information page.
|Subscription Questions
800.289.2819 (24/7) or 503.261.0555 x204 (M-F/9-5 PST)
Sports Car Market magazine (ISSN #152Z-859X [Print] and #2164-3555 [Online]) is published monthly by Keith Martin Publications, PO Box 4797, Portland OR 97208. Periodicals postage paid at Portland, OR and additional entries. For more information on subscriptions, including rates, or to subscribe online, visit our subscription order pages.
The information in Sports Car Market magazine is compiled from a variety of reliable sources. However, we must disclaim and deny any responsibility or liability for the timeliness, use, interpretation, accuracy, and completeness of the information presented. All material, data, formats and intellectual concepts copyright © by the Alfa Romeo Exchange, dba Sports Car Market magazine, in this format and any other used by Sports Car Market magazine. Copyright registered with the United States copyright office.
CPC IPM Sales Agreement No. 1296205