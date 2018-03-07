Beneath the warm Arizona sun at the beautiful Westin-Kierland Resort & Spa, Bonhams hosted it’s seventh annual collectors’ car auction during the Scottsdale Car Week. With the venue appreciated for its relaxing atmosphere and convenient accessibility, and the event for its high quality and breadth of offering, large crowds turned out for another successful sale that saw a total of $25.2m with an 87% sell-through rate.
RM Sotheby’s diverse roster of blue-chip collector cars powered its 19th annual Arizona sale to a final $36,523,620 with 88% of all lots sold at the Arizona Biltmore, 18-19 January.
Following a very well-attended outdoor preview, the packed auction room saw high energy and spirited bidding across the two-day event, with top sale honors going to the 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra 'Semi-Competition', CSX 3040. Offered from an esteemed private collection and just four owners from new, CSX 3040 is one
Gooding & Company, the auction house acclaimed for selling some of the world’s most significant and valuable collector cars, continued its tradition as a market leader by realizing $49,215,650 at the company’s 11th annual two-day Scottsdale Auctions. President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 110 of 129 lots for an 85% sales rate, which resulted in a robust average price of $447,415 per car sold. An impressive 12 cars sold over the $1 million mark.
Jules Heumann, the co-chair of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance for many years, died last week.
He was 93.
Heumann, one of the world’s great experts on Hispano-Suiza cars, joined forces with Lorin Tyron during the 1970s to revitalize the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance — and make it the best concours in the world.
Many car collectors believe Heumann and Tyron saved the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Heumann was co-chair of the concours from 1972 through 1998. He served as
To expand on the Group successful launch of Collezione, the newly dedicated department to classic and collector cars, Mattioli Automotive Group is now announcing its newest addition: Bacchelli & Villa. Founded in 1972, Bacchelli & Villa is one of the most prestigious and renowned restoration shops in the world. Specializing in Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati, you will find Bacchelli & Villa a few miles drive, through scenic Italian countryside, from the Factory. There you will see skilled artisans working by