Amelia Island Events Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

Posted on

Rainy weather in the Amelia Island area has prompted several changes to this weekend’s schedule.

RM Sotheby’s has moved its auction to Friday, March 9 at 3 p.m. Preview times are Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until sale time. For more information, click here.

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance has moved to Saturday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. The concours will take place alongside Saturday’s Cars & Coffee event. Learn more here.

Barrett-Jackson Hits $116.7m in Total Sales at 2018 Scottsdale Auction

Posted on

With notable celebrity appearances that included former President George W. Bush and an incredible docket of desirable vehicles, Barrett-Jackson’s 47th Annual Scottsdale Auction once again set the bar for the collector car hobby. In total 1,721 vehicles, nearly all at No Reserve, sold for more than $106.8 million, while over 1,100 pieces of automobilia brought in over $3.7 million, and $6.21 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $116.7 million.

Mecum Kicks Off 2018 with $96.6m in Kissimmee

Posted on

Mecum Auctions' annual collector-car auction in Kissimmee, Florida, has long held the title of "world's largest," and this year's auction again raised the bar, taking the collector-car auction market to new heights. Demonstrating $10 million in growth over last year's auction, Mecum Kissimmee 2018 saw 2,208 vehicles hammer sold from Jan. 5-14 for overall sales totals of $96.6 million—a number still on the rise as sales continue to be finalized in Mecum's Bid Goes On department. With an unprecedented total

Barrett-Jackson Tops $100 Million in Charity Donations During 2018 Scottsdale Auction

Posted on
Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Chad McQueen helped Barrett-Jackson speed past the $100 million mark in funds raised for charity as ten vehicles brought in $6.21 million for non-profit organizations during the 47th Annual Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld.
Bonhams Totals Over $25m in Arizona

Posted on
Beneath the warm Arizona sun at the beautiful Westin-Kierland Resort & Spa, Bonhams hosted it’s seventh annual collectors’ car auction during the Scottsdale Car Week. With the venue appreciated for its relaxing atmosphere and convenient accessibility, and the event for its high quality and breadth of offering, large crowds turned out for another successful sale that saw a total of $25.2m with an 87% sell-through rate.
RM Sotheby’s Achieves $36.5m in Arizona

Posted on

RM Sotheby’s diverse roster of blue-chip collector cars powered its 19th annual Arizona sale to a final $36,523,620 with 88% of all lots sold at the Arizona Biltmore, 18-19 January.

Gooding & Company Achieves Over $49m in Scottsdale

Posted on

Gooding & Company, the auction house acclaimed for selling some of the world’s most significant and valuable collector cars, continued its tradition as a market leader by realizing $49,215,650 at the company’s 11th annual two-day Scottsdale Auctions. President David Gooding and Auctioneer Charlie Ross sold 110 of 129 lots for an 85% sales rate, which resulted in a robust average price of $447,415 per car sold. An impressive 12 cars sold over the $1 million mark.

Arizona Auction Week Digital Catalogs

Posted on

Here’s a quick list of Arizona auctions and their digital links:

Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale Auction is scheduled for January 19-20 at Scottsdale Fashion Square, 4700 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85251. Click here to view the online catalog.

Barrett-Jackson’s January 31-21 Scottsdale Auction is at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260. Click here for Barrett-Jackson’s online catalog.

In Memoriam: Jules Heumann

Posted on

Jules Heumann, the co-chair of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance for many years, died last week.

He was 93.

Heumann, one of the world’s great experts on Hispano-Suiza cars, joined forces with Lorin Tyron during the 1970s to revitalize the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance — and make it the best concours in the world.

Many car collectors believe Heumann and Tyron saved the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Mattioli Automotive Group Introduces Bacchelli & Villa

Posted on

