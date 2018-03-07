Rainy weather in the Amelia Island area has prompted several changes to this weekend’s schedule.

RM Sotheby’s has moved its auction to Friday, March 9 at 3 p.m. Preview times are Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until sale time. For more information, click here.

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance has moved to Saturday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. The concours will take place alongside Saturday’s Cars & Coffee event. Learn more here.