Keith’s Blog: Join Me in the Caravan to Concorso in August!

Posted on by Keith Martin

On Saturday, August 18, I’m driving south from Portland, OR to Monterey.

This will be my third year doing this — it took me 27 years to figure out that the perfect way to get to Monterey Car Week is in a classic car.

Every year, SCM sponsors a class of Alfas at Concorso Italiano. Two years ago it was Duettos, and we had a glorious time driving the 1967 SCM Roundtail down. Last year, it was GTVs. SCM Read More

May 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Posted on by Sports Car Market

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends March 6, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

Keith’s Blog: Jay Leno Called Me a Communist!

Posted on by Keith Martin

It’s been five years since I last attended the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance. It’s a different event now than it was then. On Sunday there were 220 cars on display, ranging from appetizing to stunning. Lincoln was the featured marque.

I’ll have a complete report next week.

As a part of the weekend, Wayne Carini and I led a discussion about collecting with Jay Leno and Tim Allen.

I posed this question to both Leno and Allen: “If you could Read More

Keith’s Blog: An 8C 2300 Monza at a Hot Rod Show?

Posted on by Keith Martin

The Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza was one of the great sports cars of all time. Only 189 8C 2300s of all types were built, and Gooding sold one for $11,990,000 at their 2016 Pebble Beach auction.

I wasn’t expecting to see one at the Salem Roadster Show, a gathering of hot rods and customs.

This was the 12th Annual Salem Roadster show, and I had never attended. Salem, the capital of Oregon, is about 45 miles by direct Read More

April 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!

Posted on by Sports Car Market

Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends February 15, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.

Keith’s Blog: No Barfing in the Barfmobile: The Giulia Super Goes On A Tour

Posted on by Keith Martin

The Alfa 1967 Giulia Super is our family sports car. It has four doors and rear seats that can accommodate full-sized adults.

Two summers ago, we took it on a 1,000-mile trip across Oregon. Bradley, then 8, and his friend Grayson occupied the rear seat. They lived in the back for five days. With all the snacks, lunches, sodas and souvenirs, the debris on the back seat looked like it could have filled a dumpster.

Two years ago at Read More

