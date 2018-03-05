Blogs
Keith’s Blog: Join Me in the Caravan to Concorso in August!
On Saturday, August 18, I’m driving south from Portland, OR to Monterey.
This will be my third year doing this — it took me 27 years to figure out that the perfect way to get to Monterey Car Week is in a classic car.
Every year, SCM sponsors a class of Alfas at Concorso Italiano. Two years ago it was Duettos, and we had a glorious time driving the 1967 SCM Roundtail down. Last year, it was GTVs. SCM Read More
May 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!
Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends March 6, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
Video of the Week: Check out local news coverage of the 2018 Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance
Keith’s Blog: Jay Leno Called Me a Communist!
It’s been five years since I last attended the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance. It’s a different event now than it was then. On Sunday there were 220 cars on display, ranging from appetizing to stunning. Lincoln was the featured marque.
I’ll have a complete report next week.
As a part of the weekend, Wayne Carini and I led a discussion about collecting with Jay Leno and Tim Allen.
I posed this question to both Leno and Allen: “If you could Read More
Video of the Week: Ride around Le Mans in an Alfa Romeo 8C 2300
Keith’s Blog: An 8C 2300 Monza at a Hot Rod Show?
The Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza was one of the great sports cars of all time. Only 189 8C 2300s of all types were built, and Gooding sold one for $11,990,000 at their 2016 Pebble Beach auction.
I wasn’t expecting to see one at the Salem Roadster Show, a gathering of hot rods and customs.
This was the 12th Annual Salem Roadster show, and I had never attended. Salem, the capital of Oregon, is about 45 miles by direct Read More
April 2018 Cover Poll: Cast Your Vote Now!
Our Art Director, David Tomaro, has created three possible cover concepts, and we’d like to know which one is your favorite. It should all take less than a minute, and your answers help determine the content of our magazine. Voting ends February 15, at Midnight PST. If you have any additional thoughts about SCM, regarding either the print magazine or our electronic newsletter, please post them in the comments section below.
Video of the Week: Couldn’t be in Paris for Rétromobile? Check out this video of the 2018 RM Sotheby’s Paris Auction
Keith’s Blog: No Barfing in the Barfmobile: The Giulia Super Goes On A Tour
The Alfa 1967 Giulia Super is our family sports car. It has four doors and rear seats that can accommodate full-sized adults.
Two summers ago, we took it on a 1,000-mile trip across Oregon. Bradley, then 8, and his friend Grayson occupied the rear seat. They lived in the back for five days. With all the snacks, lunches, sodas and souvenirs, the debris on the back seat looked like it could have filled a dumpster.