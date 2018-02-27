Fiat just can’t seem to catch a break in America. The company made headlines back in 2010 heralding a splashy return to our market with the diminutive 500 hatchback.
Coming about 10 years (plus or minus) after the successful return of the VW New Beetle and the reimagined MINI Cooper, the new 500 was designed to hit the same notes: modernized retro styling that evoked the original with all mod cons included.
The automotive press went wild, showering the first Read More
There has been a small batch of Spyder sales since March 2012, when David Gooding auctioned a Porsche 550 at triple the SCM Pocket Price Guide number.
The question then was whether the $3,685,000 price was an aberration or a new reality. Subsequent Spyder prices have shown that David Gooding’s sale indeed marked a new normal. Now, in 2018, we have enough “new normal” results to infer some factors determining today’s Spyder pricing.
Completed in July 1973, this 911 is a desirable, late-production 2.4 T Targa featuring Bosch K-Jetronic CIS fuel injection. In all, just 1,302 CIS Targas were built, and they are regarded as the best-performing of all Ts, delivering 140 bhp and a smooth, torque-optimized power band.
Painted Kelly Green (code 225-9-2) with beige full leather upholstery, this U.S.-market 911 was generously equipped with a 5-speed manual transaxle, sport seats, Fuchs wheels, and tinted glass. As noted in the car’s maintenance Read More
At just 12 years old, Battista Farina began working for his brother Giovanni, who had established Carrozzeria Stabilimenti Industriali Farina, a firm that specialized in building elegant custom coachwork for luxury automobiles.
After 25 years of learning the craft, Battista Farina formed his own company, Carrozzeria Pinin Farina, quickly to become one of the leading custom coachbuilders in Europe. Pinin Farina’s creations are characterized by elegance, simplicity, quality and innovation.
In 1952, Pinin Farina began collaborating with Enzo Ferrari. By Read More
At the 1963 Torino Motor Show, one of the decade’s most celebrated berlinettas, the Iso Grifo A3/L, was introduced on Bertone’s stand.
Powered by a Corvette V8 and built on the Iso Rivolta’s short-wheelbase chassis, the Grifo was designed by legendary engineer Giotto Bizzarrini with substantial input from Bertone stylist Giorgetto Giugiaro.
Company principal Renzo Rivolta was so impressed with the prototype that he immediately approved production, and the model quickly achieved a faithful following for its handsome aesthetics and Read More
Brussels coachbuilder Vesters et Neirinck produced some of the finest and most interesting designs to come out of Belgium during the Classic Era. They were particularly proud of their close relationship with Rolls-Royce and Bentley.
One of their most stunning creations, this Rolls-Royce Phantom III, was ordered with such unique features as a speedometer calibrated in kilometers, a petrol gauge in liters, and a pulley-drive Smiths tachometer. Inspired by the French stylings of Letourneur et Marchand, the body was a Read More
There aren’t many sleepers in the collector car world with the endearing qualities of the Triumph GT6. It’s a British child of the Swingin’ Sixties, it’s rarely seen, it’s a crowd-pleaser and it’s just a plain hoot to drive.
If you fit in it.
Produced for just seven years through Mark I, Mark II and Mark III variants, the GT6 combined the Giovanni Michelotti-designed Spitfire body in coupe form with a sweet little 2-liter six-banger. Looking something like an E-type Read More
This stunning C-type is just the seventh example of 53 cars in the chassis number sequence, and it wears the ninth body constructed. Chassis number XKC007 also claims important SCCA racing history in the hands of the legendary Phil Hill.
The Jaguar debuted as number 41 at Elkhart Lake in early September of 1952. As his son Derek recalls, Phil Hill actually drove the Jaguar himself from California to Wisconsin for the race. There, Hill won the Sheldon Cup race Read More