The 1936 Cadillac Series 90 convertible sedan was one of only six built that year, the second-to-last season for Cadillac’s original V16.

The original build sheet notes that it was shipped to New York City and then directed to Brooklyn for its original owner. The body was finished in wonderfully named Phantom Metallic, with Vincennes Red wire wheels with full discs, dual sidemounts with painted covers, a Master radio and gold Goddess mascot.

