- One of only 10 genuine Cheetahs in the United States
- Original Bill Thomas 377-ci Rochester fuel-injected engine
- BTM of Arizona-certified and restored to museum quality
- Known as “The Cobra Killer” on and off the race track
- Period photos and restoration information available
American
1943 International Harvester M5 Half-Track
- Used during the Allied liberation of Europe, most likely with the Polish forces
- Subsequently seconded to the French Army, which stationed it in French Guyana, South America, for decades
Brought back to France during the 1980s and sold to Belgian collector and Supreme Court Judge Mr. Louis Amerijckx, who stored it in the grounds of his chateau
- Acquired from Mr. Amerijckx by Ivo Rigter in 1987 and treated to a 2,500-hour, chassis-up restoration over the next 27 years
1936 Cadillac V16 Convertible Sedan
The 1936 Cadillac Series 90 convertible sedan was one of only six built that year, the second-to-last season for Cadillac’s original V16.
The original build sheet notes that it was shipped to New York City and then directed to Brooklyn for its original owner. The body was finished in wonderfully named Phantom Metallic, with Vincennes Red wire wheels with full discs, dual sidemounts with painted covers, a Master radio and gold Goddess mascot.
The significance of this V16 amongst its
1933 Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow
This Silver Arrow is recognized as being body number 1, the first Silver Arrow produced, and was used to debut the wild new ideas at East Coast auto shows during 1933, including both New York and Boston. Pierce-Arrow clientele were notoriously conservative and not really the people who bought super-streamlined dream machines — something Pierce-Arrow would realize in the months that followed.
When it came time to disperse the Silver Arrows, one was sold to a flamboyant doctor, and yet
1933 Duesenberg Model SJ “Sweep Panel” Phaeton by LaGrande
Eleven LaGrande “sweep panel” phaetons were produced for the long-wheelbase Duesenberg Model J chassis. Of these, just three were supercharged SJ models, and only one of these, the car offered here, boasted unique styling features, most prominently the lack of a full second cowl.
Instead, a folding windshield was fitted. That windshield collapsed behind the front seat when not in use. The result, along with the potent supercharged engine and its signature side exhaust, produced a true 4-passenger American sports
1953 Cunningham C-3 Coupe by Vignale
- The personal car of Briggs Cunningham; retained by him and his family for 61 years
- One of just 25 Vignale-bodied C-3s produced
- A well-maintained original car, currently registering 10,097 miles
- Winner of the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) National Automotive Heritage Award
- Researched by Cunningham historians Tom Cotter and Larry Berman
- The most significant extant C-3, with unbeatable provenance and originality.
1953 Buick Skylark Convertible
This Motorama-inspired Buick Skylark has undergone a comprehensive nut-and-bolt restoration. It is finished in correct and desirable Reef Blue. Powered by a 322-ci V8 engine with automatic transmission, it’s fully sorted and ready to drive.
1928 Packard Custom Eight Model 4-43 Convertible
Buying a Packard in 1928 was a no-questions-asked statement that you had arrived. But if it wasn't enough to own one of the finest cars on the road, one could opt for custom coachwork. Relatively few Packards were fitted with such princely attire, and it is a very rare to come across one clothed at the legendary Walter M. Murphy Company of Pasadena, CA. It offered the attractive lines and delicately thin cast-brass pillars of Murphy's recently introduced "Clear Vision"
1941 Packard One-Eighty Convertible Victoria by Darrin
The Packard Darrin was a special automobile in the maker’s lineup. It was a blending of all the glory that was Packard in the Classic Era and the stunning design work of Howard “Dutch” Darrin. The result was one of the more glamorous cars of the 1940s.
According to its body tag, this Darrin was first delivered to Mead Motor Co. in Houston, TX, on June 27, 1941. It has since been restored by Stone Barn Restoration from what is
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad
The first Chevrolet Nomad was conceived by Harley Earl and based on a Corvette platform. It debuted at the 1954 GM Motorama show. After a warm public reception, the Nomad was placed into production for 1955 and joined the top-echelon Chevrolet Bel Air passenger car line to become the first GM 2-door station wagon. The original Nomad continued as a low-production (by Chevrolet standards) image leader for the 1956 and 1957 model years.
Proudly offered here from the Monical Collection