At just 12 years old, Battista Farina began working for his brother Giovanni, who had established Carrozzeria Stabilimenti Industriali Farina, a firm that specialized in building elegant custom coachwork for luxury automobiles.
After 25 years of learning the craft, Battista Farina formed his own company, Carrozzeria Pinin Farina, quickly to become one of the leading custom coachbuilders in Europe. Pinin Farina’s creations are characterized by elegance, simplicity, quality and innovation.
In 1952, Pinin Farina began collaborating with Enzo Ferrari.
The late 1950s and early 1960s was the golden era of sports car racing. Every weekend, privateers and manufacturers alike would take to racetracks around the world, racing everything from home-built specials to the latest and greatest in handcrafted, exotic Italian sports cars.
One of the major players in the sports car racing scene in the United States was Luigi Chinetti. Chinetti was a highly successful racing driver — having won the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright in 1932,
The 14th of 40 Series I 250 GT cabriolets built, chassis 0791GT was delivered new in a very attractive colour combination of Bianco over Blu Connolly leather. Its color scheme perfectly suited the car’s personality as a fashionable open-top Ferrari.
First owner John R. Fulp Jr. of Greenville, SC, was a gentleman racer with respectable showings at both Sebring and Le Mans. Fulp kept the car until the fall of 1959, when it was traded back to Luigi Chinetti for
Over 1,200 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 “Daytonas” were produced. Five were lightweight Alloy competition cars, which dominated the 24 Hours of Daytona. Further to those, Ferrari commissioned two aluminum-body street versions of the Daytona, chassis 12547 and this car, 12653.
Chassis 12547 existed for many years as a road car but has subsequently been converted to competition specs. This car is the only surviving road specification Alloy Daytona.
A unique car that no other collector can claim ownership to, this Daytona
Chassis number 0081S was the first of 25 195 chassis produced, and one of just three bodied by the renowned Milanese coachbuilder Touring.
Distinctive features included a lack of the usual Superleggera script on the hood, as well as small Italian lights, similar to those on early barchettas. In April 1951, the car, finished in its original hue of Oro Metallizzato, was shown by Franco Cornacchia's Societá Agenzia Internazionale Commerciale Auto Ricambi (AICAR) on behalf of Ferrari at the 33rd
Evolving from one of Ferrari’s earliest 4-cylinder engines, Ferrari’s straight-six project eventually led to the potent 121 LM.
The rather hefty displacement of 4,412 cc provided much more horsepower and torque than its predecessors. Fitted with three side-draft Weber carburetors, the engine produced a hearty 360 bhp. These were not numbers to scoff at, as this engine was over a liter larger in displacement and produced over 100 more horsepower than a Jaguar D-type.
According to noted Ferrari historian Marcel
“The take-up into the next gear is flawless and with the turbos cranking hard the blast of acceleration just goes on again; you seem to be in a blur of time, conquering distance, gearshifts and noise.”
“It has the tonal quality of an F1 engine, if not the sheer ferocity.”
"On a smooth road it is a scintillatingly fast car that is docile and charming in its nature, demanding but not difficult to drive,
This car was seen at Ferrari’s 50th anniversary festivities in Rome and Maranello in May of 1997. The Ferrari was then finished in dark brown by Bachelli & Villa with a tan leather interior by Luppi. The current Italian owner bought the Lusso in 1999. Still finished in dark brown over beige, a strikingly elegant color combination, the GT/L presents quite nicely throughout and is accompanied with a car cover and tool roll.
Many consider this car to be the
Brought to life in Bianco (white) with a very sexy and sinister Rosso (red) leather interior. Never in an accident, always garage kept and well maintained. Part of a 50-car collection of Ferrari classic cars. All of the electrical items work, including windows, stereo, lights and turn signals. Everything on the car is factory-original, with an added carbon-fiber wrap for the roof.