We picked the cars we planned to profile in this issue during a routine editorial meeting last January.
Each month, Managing Editor Jim Pickering goes through recent sales, and he then presents those of interest to me, Executive Editor Chester Allen and Art Directors Dave Tomaro and Jeff Stites.
We try to have an entertaining and informative mix each month. We look for sales of significance that represent a wide spectrum of the market. Having good art to accompany the Read More
The McLaren 570S Spider left a swirling vortex of freshly fallen snow in its wake. I was piloting the 562-hp supercar through Government Camp as I crossed Oregon’s Mount Hood on Highway 26.
The road was dry, and the snow wasn’t sticking. I felt confident pushing the Curacao Blue car just a little harder.
This was the third modern McLaren I’ve had the chance to drive.
Three years ago, it was the SV650 on the Northwest Passage Tour. Last year Read More
There’s been a lot of talk recently about Baby-Boomer collectors “thinning their collections” and “right-sizing them.”
Whether you have six cars, 60 or 600 — the dilemma is the same. Over the decades you’ve been collecting, as you’ve found the specific model you’ve been looking for, you acquire it — often paying above market — and tuck it away.
However, now, as you look over your garage, you realize that you can’t possibly drive them all. Further, the longer they Read More
I’ve raised a family of three over the past 30 years.
They include my daughter, Alexandra, 26, my son Bradley, 10, and Sports Car Market, which is nearly full-grown at 30.
Just as I’ve watched Alex and Bradley mature and develop, I’ve seen SCM go from a little black-and-white newsletter that we printed on our own presses to a magazine now on the newsstand at Grand Central Station.
In 1988, I never imagined that I’d be writing about SCM in Read More
Our old cars haven’t changed in the past 30 years.
What has changed is the world around them.
In 1988, when we produced the first issue of The Alfa Romeo Market Letter on a mimeograph machine, our 1967 GTV would have been 21 years old.
Most GTVs in 1988 were just tired used cars that nobody cared about. They were complicated, with dual-overhead camshafts and Weber carburetors — and expensive to maintain.
I was buying running-and-driving GTVs for $5,000 and Read More
In the September issue of SCM, I predicted that sales in Monterey would total $331 million. As the dust continues to settle, it appears I was within a few million dollars — close enough.
The current sales total, roughly $330 million, represents a slight decline from the $343m sold in 2016. However, with the addition of a few post-block sales, 2017 will be essentially on par with 2016.
Exceptional cars rule
The mood at all of the auctions was thoughtful. Read More
2018 marks SCM’s 30th Anniversary. When we published our first issue of the Alfa Romeo Market Letter — quick-printed on blue paper — we never imagined the roller coaster ride that was ahead of us.
To celebrate this anniversary, we are going to have a five-day, 1,000-mile tour of Oregon’s best back roads. Dates are July 8 through July 13, 2018. The tour will begin and end in Portland, OR.
While many of the details are still being finalized, we Read More
The confetti cannons will belch their crumpled-paper payloads around 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 20. Best of Show for the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will have been crowned.
And with that culmination of the week’s activities, hundreds of thousands of car fanatics will begin the trek home from Monterey Car Week.
While our focus is on the transactions that take place that week, there is more than buy/sell going on. Between the auctions, concours, shows, and general get-togethers, Monterey Read More
I have a pet peeve at concours. It’s owners who insist on leaving the hoods of their cars open all day long.
It’s hardly the way designers would want their cars seen.
Further, the hoods jutting upwards are a jarring contrast to the elegant setting of a concours field.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a blog post about this — and offered a solution:
I proposed an “SCM Hoods-Down” standard. I propose that hoods of all cars be down Read More
We were crossing the Oregon High Desert at 80 mph in a 52-year-old Alfa Romeo when Bradley’s jacket blew out the window. A second earlier he had been struggling to get one arm out of a sleeve.
We were about 20 miles from Madras, OR, in a caravan of vintage Alfas. This was the Alfa Romeo Owners of Oregon’s 39th Annual Old Spider Tour. We covered 500 miles in two days on two-lane country roads. The 1965 Giulia Spider Veloce Read More