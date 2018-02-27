Completed in July 1973, this 911 is a desirable, late-production 2.4 T Targa featuring Bosch K-Jetronic CIS fuel injection. In all, just 1,302 CIS Targas were built, and they are regarded as the best-performing of all Ts, delivering 140 bhp and a smooth, torque-optimized power band.
- Very rare homologation model
- With service logbook and regularly maintained
- Only 406 made
- No reserve
This desirable and rare Porsche 924 Carrera GT is one of just 406 units produced, and is now one of the most sought-after models from the Porsche range.
This 280SL was delivered new with the rare and desirable optional 5-speed ZF gearbox and fitted with the even rarer option of a limited-slip differential (Mercedes-Benz Datenkarte on file). It was sold new to Mr. Herman Kaiser in Duisburg, Germany on September 3, 1968, receiving the registration number DUAZ10. Then on January 21, 1972, the car passed to Erna Kaffenberger, a resident of Trier, Germany. The car was reregistered as TREK65.
For 1967, Porsche introduced an open-topped variant of the 911.
Named for the company’s successive wins in the famous Sicilian road race, the Targa incorporated a stainless-steel roll bar, removable roof panel and fold-away plastic rear window for an open-air experience. Many buyers opted for the conventional glass rear window offered shortly thereafter, making the soft-window version one of the rarest models of that period.
This car is one of only 268 believed made for the United States in 1968.
This 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190SL has benefited from a meticulous, well-executed restoration. Presented in black, with a black soft top and tan leather interior, the car shows beautifully.
A 1.9-liter, 4-cylinder engine paired to a 4-speed manual transmission powers this Mercedes-Benz.
The car is well-sorted mechanically and features the optional wind-up clock and Becker Mexico radio. This 190SL comes from a very prominent Southern California collection and is ready for future ownership to enjoy.
- Only 10 kilometers on the odometer. This car is completely original and as-delivered
- Still covered with the factory-applied Cosmoline
- Special-order Polar Silver over Guards Red leather
- One of only 51 Carrera RSRs produced
- One of two with a fully trimmed interior
Presented here is a 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 21-Window Samba fitted with the M164 sliding-door option from new. Only available on the 21-window Deluxe Samba model during production years 1966–67, the M164 sliding-door addition represented an expensive option and consequently, not many non-commercial customers ticked this box, meaning this model represents one of the rarest Sambas in existence.
