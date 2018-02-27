Completed in July 1973, this 911 is a desirable, late-production 2.4 T Targa featuring Bosch K-Jetronic CIS fuel injection. In all, just 1,302 CIS Targas were built, and they are regarded as the best-performing of all Ts, delivering 140 bhp and a smooth, torque-optimized power band.

Painted Kelly Green (code 225-9-2) with beige full leather upholstery, this U.S.-market 911 was generously equipped with a 5-speed manual transaxle, sport seats, Fuchs wheels, and tinted glass. As noted in the car's maintenance