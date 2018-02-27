Brussels coachbuilder Vesters et Neirinck produced some of the finest and most interesting designs to come out of Belgium during the Classic Era. They were particularly proud of their close relationship with Rolls-Royce and Bentley.
One of their most stunning creations, this Rolls-Royce Phantom III, was ordered with such unique features as a speedometer calibrated in kilometers, a petrol gauge in liters, and a pulley-drive Smiths tachometer. Inspired by the French stylings of Letourneur et Marchand, the body was a
Chassis 1653R was completed at Newport Pagnell on July 3, 1964, and delivered on September 22, 1964, to Bryce, Hamer & Isherwood, Paul McCartney’s accountants at the time.
McCartney ordered the car prior to his departure for the Beatles’ world tour in the summer of 1964. The DB5 was subsequently registered in the musician’s name. Accompanying paperwork shows the price was £3,800 10s 0d plus purchase tax of £793 6s 8d.
The BMIHT certificate on file shows that the Aston
The words “supercar” and “sensational” are often to be found in conjunction, and no more justifiably so than in the case of Jaguar’s fabulous XJ 220.
Worthy successor to the multiple Le Mans-winning C-type and D-type Jaguars of the 1950s, the XJ 220 grabbed the headlines just as its illustrious forebears had done in previous decades, when the prototype burst upon an astonished world in 1988.
A planned limited-production run of a minimum of 220 and a maximum of 350
This beautiful SP250 is one of 26 purchased by the Metropolitan Police, and details of its acquisition and service record are on file together with a charming photograph showing the Daimler on parade.
For 13 seasons, 670 ELL was used as a course car at the Goodwood Revival Meeting, being driven around the circuit before and after each race or ahead of the featured parades. Considered one of the best and most reliable of Goodwood's "official" cars, the Daimler has
Coming from the finest of all Aston Martin collections, owned by a fastidious perfectionist, DBR1/1 is not only the best presented of the five DBR1s produced, it is also without question the most correct, down to the smallest of details, inside and out.
With its impeccable provenance and enviable racing record, during which this Aston Martin was driven by some of the greatest names in motor racing, DBR1/1, the first of the line and an integral team player to the
- 2,996-cc, SOHC 4-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder
- Two SU “Sloper” carburetors
- 70 bhp at 3,500 rpm
- 4-speed close-ratio gearbox
Offered here is a very handsome, well-presented and highly usable Bentley.
The car is a proper matching-number example (with a most distinctive chassis number) and it is turned out with delightfully sporting coachwork.
Bentley 3-liter cars are wonderful drivers, with lightness and nimbleness not found in their bigger brothers. Today, Vintage Bentley (pre-1932) rallying is more popular
The arrival of the Escort Twin Cam at the start of 1968 marked the second phase of Ford U.K.’s production-car-based competitions program that had commenced with the Lotus Cortina. That had used the Ford-based 1.6-liter Lotus Twin Cam engine, and combining this unit with the smaller and lighter Escort body shell proved an inspired move.
A pair of Twin Cams dominated the televised Croft Rallycross meeting in February 1968, demonstrating their potential to an audience of millions, while the car's
Introduced in July 1963, the Aston Martin DB5 boasted a 4-liter engine, this enlarged unit having been seen first in the Lagonda Rapide of 1961. Equipped with three SU carburetors, the 400 engine produced 282 bhp at 5,500 rpm and was mated to a 4-speed/overdrive gearbox, a ZF 5-speed unit being standardized later.
The DB5’s distinctive cowled headlamps had first appeared on the DB4GT, and the newcomer was the same size as the lengthened, Series V DB4.
Outwardly there was
This car came equipped with the optional overdrive, disc brakes, wire wheels and lead-bronze bottom-end bearing shells.
Completed on September 26, 1957, the Jaguar was registered FWB 1, and in January 1958 set off for France on the Monte Carlo Rally carrying competitor number 253.
Owner Frank Brown's co-drivers were Edwin J. Snusher and Graham Arnold. The trio did not finish the rally, but Brown continued to compete with the Jaguar in hillclimbs and sprints throughout 1959 and then sold