Brussels coachbuilder Vesters et Neirinck produced some of the finest and most interesting designs to come out of Belgium during the Classic Era. They were particularly proud of their close relationship with Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

One of their most stunning creations, this Rolls-Royce Phantom III, was ordered with such unique features as a speedometer calibrated in kilometers, a petrol gauge in liters, and a pulley-drive Smiths tachometer. Inspired by the French stylings of Letourneur et Marchand, the body was a